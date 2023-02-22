The third season of the flagship Disney Plus original comes about two-and-half years on from the premiere of the second, although we did get some time with Mando and other characters in the bridging miniseries The Book of Boba Fett .

Star Wars fans are divided on a lot these days, but one thing that everyone can agree on is that The Mandalorian has been gone from our screens for too long.

This latest adventure for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his treasured infant companion Grogu (also known as Baby Yoda) will see the banished Mandalorian return to his home plant, seeking redemption for having removed his helmet.

There's also the (not so) small matter of the Darksaber to settle, which has come into Din's possession, which has the potential to make an enemy of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

Read on for everything you need to know about The Mandalorian season 3 cast on Disney Plus, plus a refresher of the key Star Wars characters in the series.

Pedro Pascal plays The Mandalorian / Din Djarin

Disney/Getty

Who is Din Djarin? The central character of the series, Din Djarin is a lone gunfighter, whose nickname 'Mando' is derived from his upbringing by a group of Mandalorian after he was made an orphan. He is a devout follower of their ways, which include never showing your face to another living being. That said, he has breached this rule on a couple of occasions, which has landed him in serious trouble with his sect. In season 1, Din was hired to retrieve The Child (later known as Grogu) and hand him over to nefarious forces, but he decided instead to rescue the mysterious infant and protect him from harm. They have since developed a bond not dissimilar to father and son.

What else has Pedro Pascal been in? Pascal has recently been wowing audiences in the cast of HBO's post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, where he plays popular video game character Joel Miller. He rose to prominence playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and Javier Peña in the first two seasons of Netflix's Narcos. His film projects include Kingsman: The Golden Circle, If Beale Street Could Talk, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Grogu (aka Baby Yoda)

Disney

Who is Grogu? Grogu is the beloved companion of Din Djarin. Also known as Baby Yoda by fans, he is a very powerful user of the force, demonstrating this ability in the past on assailants many times his size. He is actually about 50 years old, but remains an infant as his unnamed species ages very slowly – remember, Yoda was roughly 900 years old when he died.

In season 2, Ahsoka Tano explains that Grogu was being trained at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, just prior to Order 66 and the catastrophic fall of the Republic. Din emotionally sends him away to continue his learning under the tutelage of Luke Skywalker, but the duo were reunited when it became clear the infant wanted to be with his adoptive father.

Giancarlo Esposito plays Moff Gideon

Disney

Who is Moff Gideon? Moff Gideon had been an officer of the Imperial Security Bureau prior to the destruction of the second Death Star and is now leading the efforts to restore the oppressive power of the regime. For a time, he was in possession of the Darksaber, a legendary weapon from Star Wars lore that is highly sought after by Mandalorians, as the holder becomes heir to the planet's throne. In season 2, Gideon was defeated in battle by Din Djarin, who seized the blade, but this risks conflict between himself and Bo-Katan Kryze, who wishes to lead Mandalore. Gideon is currently in custody.

What else has Giancarlo Esposito been in? Esposito will be best known to audiences as Gustavo Fring – a role he played to great acclaim on both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He also currently has a recurring role on Prime Video's superhero satire The Boys, where he plays ruthless executive Stan Edar. His film credits include Malcolm X and Okja.

Carl Weathers plays Greef Karga

Disney

Who is Greef Karga? Karga is an old associate of Din Djarin. Though Mando's decision to rescue The Child initially drives a wedge between them, Karga's conscience keeps him from falling under the thumb of the Empire. He is currently High Magistrate on the planet Nevarro.

What else has Carl Weathers been in? Weathers has appeared in many well-loved films since the '70s, including playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise and Dillon in Predator. On the small screen, he had a recurring role as a fictionalised version of himself on hit sitcom Arrested Development and was part of the main cast on '90s dramas Street Justice and In the Heat of the Night.

Katee Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan Kryze

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian YouTube/Disney+

Who is Bo-Katan Kryze? Bo-Katan Kryze is a fellow Mandalorian and an ally to Din Djarin, although tensions have arisen between them in the past. For starters, she disagrees with the rule of his clan that dictates they can never remove their helmet, describing them as religious zealots who aren't taken seriously by others from their planet.

They hit another roadblock when Din defeated Moff Gideon in battle, obtaining the Darksaber and, in doing so, technically becoming the heir to Mandalore. Though he does not wish to have that title – while Bo-Katan very much does – tradition dictates that the Darksaber can only be seized through combat. It could mean they have to duke it out in season 3.

What else has Katee Sackhoff been in? Sackhoff became an icon among sci-fi fans for her portrayal of Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace in Battlestar Galactica. She has since appeared in The CW's The Flash and Netflix's Another Life.

Emily Swallow plays The Armorer

Disney/Getty

Who is The Armorer? The Armorer is a Mandalorian who forges new equipment when it has been earned and ensures that tradition is followed amongst her clan. With regard to the latter, she recently banished Din Djarin for having removed his helmet – something he swore never to do – instructing him to bathe in the water in the mines of Mandalore to atone.

What else has Emily Swallow been in? Swallow's most prominent on screen roles have included playing Kim Fischer on CBS series The Mentalist and Amara in the 11th season of Supernatural. She's also appeared in guest roles in a string of other well-known US shows including NCIS, The Good Wife and Elementary.

Amy Sedaris plays Peli Motto

Disney

Who is Peli Motto? A docking bay attendant and ship mechanic on Tatooine, Peli Motto first crossed paths with Din Djarin when he entrusted Grogu into her care during a mission. She has since become a friend to them both.

What else has Amy Sedaris been in? Sedaris is known as the voice of Princess Carolyn on the acclaimed Netflix animation BoJack Horseman, while she also starred in the streaming service's zany sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She previously worked with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau on his 2003 Christmas film Elf.

Omid Abtahi plays Dr. Pershing

Omid Abtahi arrives at the premiere of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Who is Dr. Pershing? Dr Pershing is a scientist who initially worked under The Client and has since joined forces with Moff Gideon. He is conducting research on Grogu's blood in an attempt to transfer the child's force powers into another body. Though captured when we last saw him, Dr Pershing can be seen up to no good once more in The Mandalorian season 3 trailer.

What else has Omid Abtahi been in? Abtahi's most well-known roles include playing Salim in American Gods, Holmes in the final Hunger Games film, and Howard in Fear the Walking Dead. He has also appeared in Better Call Saul and Oscar-winning film Argo.

Temuera Morrison plays Boba Fett (seasons 1-2)

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen in The Book of Boba Fett Disney Plus

Who is Boba Fett? First introduced in the original trilogy, Boba Fett is the character that ignited interest in the Mandalorian people, though he was not born into their customs. He was a bounty hunter who worked under the likes of Darth Vader and Jabba the Hutt, who contracted him to kidnap Han Solo for unpaid debts. However, when Luke Skywalker came to rescue his friend, Boba was knocked into the Sarlacc Pit, where it was presumed he would be painfully digested over an unthinkably long stretch of time.

Fortunately, he was able to free himself from that nasty predicament and re-emerged with a seemingly changed mindset. After aiding Din Djarin, he set about rebuilding the business previously run by the late Jabba (as seen in The Book of Boba Fett), but aimed to do so by building a respectful relationship with the locals – rather than striking fear into their hearts. He succeeded in this goal, with help from newfound allies Din and Grogu as well as loyal companion Fennec Shand.

What else has Temuera Morrison been in? Morrison played several characters in the Star Wars prequels, including Jango Fett – Boba's father – and the clones that he spawned, including Obi-Wan Kenobi's confidant Commander Cody. More recently, Morrison played Aquaman's father, Thomas Curry, in the superhero's 2018 solo film, which is a role he is expected to reprise in both the upcoming sequel and this summer's The Flash. He also stars in Apple TV+ drama Echo 3.

Ming-Na Wen plays Fennec Shand (seasons 1-2)

Disney

Who is Fennec Shand? Fennec Shand is an assassin who The Mandalorian when he and fellow bounty hunter Toro Calican were hired to hunt her down. In the resulting chaos, Calican was killed and Shand was left for dead in the desert, where her life was saved using cybernetic parts by Boba Fett. She has since become his trusted companion.

What else has Ming-Na Wen been in? Wen is best known for voicing Mulan in the 1998 animated Disney film and playing Melinda May in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. Her other screen projects include The Joy Luck Club, Street Fighter and Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within.

Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka Tano (season 2)

Disney

Who is Ahsoka Tano? Ahsoka Tano was the Padawan learner of Anakin Skywalker who fought alongside him during the prequel-era conflict. She was able to survive the Jedi purge (also known as Order 66), as depicted in the final season of The Clone Wars, while her actions during the original trilogy era have been chronicled in follow-up series Rebels. Din Djarin tracked her down in season 2, seeking answers about Grogu's origin and what best to do with him, which she was indeed able to provide. A spin-off live-action Ahsoka series is in the works at Disney Plus, with Dawson returning.

What else has Rosario Dawson been in? Dawson recently portrayed New York City nurse Claire Temple in the Marvel Netflix shows Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones and The Defenders. Her film work includes Men in Black II, Sin City and its 2014 sequel, and Zombieland: Double Tap.

Sasha Banks plays Koska Reeves (season 2)

Disney

Who is Koska Reeves? Koska is a Mandalorian who is closely allied with Bo-Katan Kryze.

What else has Sasha Banks been in? Banks comes from the world of WWE, where she has held the title of SmackDown Women's Champion. The Mandalorian marked her first major acting gig outside of wrestling.

John Leguizamo voices Gor Koresh (season 2)

Who does John Leguizamo voice in The Mandalorian? In short, the one-eyed Abyssin alien that tries to kill The Mandalorian in the opening minutes of episode one of season two.

What else has John Leguizamo been in? The Colombian actor has starred in several major films including the John Wick movies (as Aurelio), Romeo + Juliet (Tybalt Capulet) and To Wong Foo, which earned him a Golden Globe nod for his portrayal of drag queen Chi-Chi Rodriguez. Most recently, he could be seen in satirical horror flick The Menu. Notably, he also voiced Sid the Sloth in the Ice Age movies and Bruno in Disney's Encanto.

Gina Carano plays Carasynthia "Cara" Dune (seasons 1-2)

Disney

Who is Cara Dune? Dune hails from the now destroyed planet Alderaan – which was also home to Princess Leia – and played her part in the Galactic Civil War, fighting for the Rebel Alliance. She befriended Din while helping him to liberate a remote tribe which had been under attack, and returns to fight Moff Gideon in season 2.

What else has Gina Carano been in? Carano had a successful career as a mixed martial artist before she transitioned to acting. Her screen roles include Riley Hicks in Fast and Furious 6 and Angel Dust in Deadpool. She was fired from The Mandalorian in 2021 after a series of controversial social media posts.

Werner Herzog plays The Client (season 1)

Disney

Who is The Client? An unnamed man, The Client hires The Mandalorian to retrieve Grogu for him – then known simply as The Child. Unlike Dr Pershing, he is willing to murder the infant if it will advance their cause. Before that can happen, The Client is himself killed at the end of season 1, where his fate was sealed by Moff Gideon.

What else has Werner Herzog been in? Herzog is best known for his career as one of the defining filmmakers of the New German Cinema movement - with his films including Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Nosferatu the Vampyre and Fitzcarraldo and documentaries such as Grizzly Man. As an actor, he played the villain in 2012's Jack Reacher and has appeared on TV shows including Parks and Recreation and Rick and Morty.

Nick Nolte voices Kuiil (season 1)

Who is Kuiil? Kuill is an Ugnaught moisture farmer who had been enslaved by the empire until buying his freedom. He is killed helping Din fight Moff Gideon's evil forces.

What else has Nick Nolte been in? Three-time Academy Award Nominee Nolte has appeared in a host of film and TV projects since the '70s, including Cape Fear, Hotel Rwanda and Tropic Thunder. On the small screen, he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in comedy series Graves.

Taika Waititi voices IG-11 (season 1)

Who is IG-11? A droid who works as a bounty hunter, IG-11 had originally been trying to kill The Child before he is reprogrammed by Kuiil. He sacrificed his life to save Din and Grogu in season 1.

What else has Taika Waititi been in? Waititi is an acclaimed writer/director - usually also making acting appearances in his films which have included What We Do In the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and the Oscar-nominated JoJo Rabbit.

Jake Cannavale plays Toro Calican (season 1)

Disney

Who is Toro Calican? Toro is a young bounty hunter with ambitions of joining the guild – and looks to The Mandalorian for help. Alas, things don't end well for him.

What else has Jake Cannavale been in? Cannavale's previous credits include the comedy series Nurse Jackie, while he appeared on Broadway in Larry David's Fish in the Dark.

Bill Burr plays Mayfeld (seasons 1-2)

Disney

Who is Mayfeld? One of Malk's crew, Mayfeld is also a former Imperial sharpshooter. He entered an unlikely alliance with Din Djarin in season 2 during a particularly dangerous mission.

What else has Bill Burr been in? Burr is well-known for his career as a stand-up comedian, while his acting career has seen him star on shows including Breaking Bad and New Girl.

Natalia Tena plays Xi'an

Disney

Who is Xi'an? Another member of Malk's crew, Xi'an is a Twi'lek and a knife master who is allegedly a former love interest of the Mandalorian.

What else has Natalia Tena been in? Tena has appeared in two of the biggest franchises of all time – playing Tonks in the Harry Potter film series and Osha on Game of Thrones.

Clancy Brown plays Burg

Disney

Who is Burg? Another member of Malk's crew, and the muscle of the operation, Burg is a Devaronian.

What else has Clancy Brown been in? Brown is known for his appearances in a range of TV shows and films including Bad Boys, Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle and Lost.

Mark Boone Junior plays Ranzar "Ran" Malk

Who is Ran Malk? An ageing associate of the Mandalorian from before his guild days, Malk is a veteran mercenary - aiming to to free a prisoner on a New Republic ship.

What else has Mark Boone Junior been in? Boone is probably best known for being part of the main cast of FX series Sons of Anarchy, and also appeared in two Christopher Nolan films: Memento and Batman Begins.

Richard Ayoade voices Q9-0

Who is Q9-0? A droid who is also part of Malk's crew, Q9-0 sometimes goes by the name Zero.

What else has Richard Ayoade been in? Ayoade is well-known in the UK for starring as Moss in the IT Crowd as well as regular presenting work, while he's also directed two feature films, Submarine and The Double.

Ismael Cruz Córdova plays Qin

Who is Qin? Xi'an's brother, Qin has something of a combative past with The Mandalorian.

What else has Ismael Cruz Córdova been in? Córdova's other screen projects include Ray Donovan, Berlin Station and The Undoing, while he achieved global recognition in the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

