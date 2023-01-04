The dark comedy follows a couple called Margot and Tyler (played by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) as they travel to a remote island for the world’s most coveted reservation at a new celebrity restaurant.

Culinary thriller The Menu landed in cinemas back in November 2022, and went down a treat with audiences and critics alike.

The menu is expensive, lavish and full of surprises for the duo and their fellow diners – and soon takes a deadly turn.

Produced by Adam McKay and directed by Mark Mylod, the same team behind the hit HBO series Succession, the film serves as another satire of the upper class and explores the unravelling of the head chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) as he grows tired and resentful of the wealthy elite who frequent his restaurant.

The film walks the line between satire and horror, with Taylor-Joy and Hoult previously telling RadioTimes.com they hope The Menu makes audiences' "stomachs hurt a little".

So, if you're ready for multiple courses of chaos, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Menu online.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where to watch The Menu online

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult in The Menu. Searchlight

Following a 45-day exclusive window in cinemas, The Menu is now being served at home and is available to stream in the US on HBO Max.

Of course, UK viewers aren't able to access the US streaming service, but needn't fear: the film is now available to watch on Disney Plus on our shores.

In addition, The Menu was released digitally in the US on 3rd January 2023 and is available for purchase from Amazon and other digital retailers – although you'll have to wait a little longer for the UK release.

Can you watch The Menu online for free?

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult in The Menu. Searchlight

If you live Stateside, you can watch The Menu for free online by signing up to a seven-day free trial to HBO Max through Amazon Prime Video.

HBO doesn’t offer free trials directly, but Prime members are able to get one week for free through Amazon’s HBO Max add-on.

For UK viewers, there are still ways of getting a Disney Plus free trial through other packages, usually mobile phone bundles – here are the latest deals and how to get Disney Plus free.

When is The Menu coming to DVD and Blu-ray?

The Menu is scheduled to come out on Blu-ray and DVD on 17th January 2023.

In the meantime, you can pre-order The Menu on Blu-ray through retailers such as Amazon.

The Menu is now streaming on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.