HBO Max confirmed a European launch schedule back in September 2021, with the streaming giant launching in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra the following month.

Unfortunately, UK viewers are still missing out on the streaming giant’s releases as HBO Max is yet to be made available on our shores.

That said, many HBO titles air in the UK on Sky Max via Sky TV on the same day as well as becoming available on Sky’s streaming service NOW, which is the UK home of HBO original content such as Succession and Game of Thrones.

For Harry Potter fans worried about finding a way to watch the ‘Return to Hogwarts’ reunion special, which is set to air on HBO Max in 2022, read on for more details and everything you need to know about HBO Max.

Is HBO Max available in the UK?

Unfortunately, HBO Max is not currently available in the UK.

When will HBO Max launch in the UK?

As it stands, it doesn’t appear HBO Max will launch in the UK in the foreseeable future.

This is because Sky has an exclusivity deal with HBO, meaning HBO TV shows are first broadcast on Sky channels (usually on Sky Atlantic). This deal also means many HBO titles are available to watch on NOW TV (the streaming service from Sky).

In 2019, both HBO and Sky extended their partnership for another five years. It is very unlikely HBO Max will launch in the UK without its core HBO programming during this time.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Will Warner Bros release movies on streaming in the UK?

Warner Bros

As HBO Max is not available in the UK, some film fans may understandably be frustrated that they are missing out on streaming the biggest new releases from the comfort of their home – particularly during this pandemic.

Warner Bros did make Wonder Woman 1984 available on Sky just one month after its cinema release on 16th December 2020, but similar strategies weren’t employed for other 2021 movies including Dune, which remained exclusive to cinemas in the UK.

Watch this space for more developments.

What is the HBO Max price in the UK?

As detailed above, HBO Max is not available in the UK, so no pricing information is available.

In the US, the service is available for $15 a month. This is a high price than Disney Plus ($7 a month) and Netflix ($9 a month).

What HBO Max shows are available on the service?

The service launched with a host of original content, including Anna Kendrick rom-com Love Life and On the Record, a documentary delving in the #MeToo movement and record producer Russell Simmons.

Subscribers can also find shows such as The Big Bang Theory, Rick & Morty, South Park and big-budget HBO dramas such as Game of Thrones and Westworld.

In addition, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to air on HBO Max in January 2022 in the wake of the reunion special for the Friends cast, which was also released on HBO earlier in 2021.

How can I watch HBO Max shows in the UK?

Many HBO titles are available to watch on Sky streaming service NOW TV. Shows such as Westworld are available to watch on the platform – get your NOW TV entertainment pass right now for £9.99 a month.

The service gives users access to 12 live channels and 300 TV series boxsets.

