The sci-fi, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, has received rave reviews with fans eager to know how one of the most successful games of the past few years has translated into a TV show.

HBO's The Last of Us has already stolen the show and its release date hasn't even arrived yet.

It sees Joel (Pascal) and teen Ellie (Ramsey) thrown together after the world is hit by an infection that turns people into zombie-like creatures known as 'infected'.

The series is set to land on 15th January in the US and 16th January in the UK, and also stars Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah Miller, and Nick Offerman as Bill.

For fans who can't wait another moment, the epic trailer was released on 3rd December, and teases everything to come in the upcoming series.

How to watch The Last of Us in the UK

The Last of Us will air weekly on Sky Atlantic at 2am BST. All episodes will air simultaneously in the UK and US.

It will then be available on demand on Sky and NOW.

When is The Last of Us available to watch?

The first episode of The Last of Us will be released on 16th January in the UK, and will stream at 2am BST.

The rest of the nine episodes will then be released weekly.

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO

What is The Last of Us about?

The sci-fi is based on the wildly popular game of the same name, and is set 20 years after an outbreak of an infectious fungus that turns humans into monsters.

Two decades on from the outbreak, the world has been torn apart - but Ellie holds a secret that could change everything.

Joel must transport her across the US, but it's far from an easy feat.

Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us. HBO / Warner Media

Who stars in The Last of Us?

The following cast members have been confirmed or reported to appear in the the HBO series The Last of Us.

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Merle Danbridge as Marlene

Anna Torv as Tess

Nico Parker as Sarah

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Nick Offerman as Bill

Storm Reid as Riley Abel

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

Lamar Johnson as Henry

Keivonn Woodard as Sam

Graham Greene as Marlon

Elaine Miles as Florence

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

Pascal opened up to RadioTimes.com about his role in the show, comparing it to The Mandalorian and saying: "I think that the stories inspire one another, and they inspire me, and their form and their execution is so different.

"For me, it's like, I couldn't think of a better way to double dip. So I'm very lucky, I'll probably never get the chance again."

The Last of Us is exclusively available from 16th January on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

