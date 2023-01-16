With fans of the original game on which it was based now having their say on social media, the overwhelming response is clear - the series is a major hit.

After months and months of anticipation, The Last of Us has finally debuted on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

For a long time, video game fans have spoken of a "curse" when it comes to game adaptations, with the majority receiving mixed to negative responses from fans and critics.

While some argue this was already broken by previous films and series including Sonic the Hedgehog and Arcane, many have still been amazed by The Last of Us's first episode, calling it "incredible" and saying the casting is "perfect".

One Twitter user said: "The Last of Us was, hands down, the best video game adaptation to date and we’re only one episode in. Wow."

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us. Liane Hentscher/HBO

Another user said: "@Neil_Druckmann Last of Us episode 1… just wow. Already the best video game adaptation. May be too soon for me to say, but you have broke the video game curse!"

Meanwhile, another said "First episode of The Last of Us was amazing. Don’t wanna wait for the next episode," while some noted the use of the game's soundtrack, including one who said: "#TheLastOfUs show premiere brought me back to the first time I played the game, absolutely incredible! So happy #HBO used the game’s soundtrack."

Another fan said: "I’ve just finished the first episode of #TheLastOfUs and I’m still lost for words in regards to how incredible it was! The casting is perfect, the attention to detail from the games is just mind blowing… it was everything I could’ve wanted and more!"

The series comes from co-creators Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, the latter of whom created the original game.

The pair recently spoke about the choices they had to make while adapting the game, admitting they did have to make "changes" to the source material.

