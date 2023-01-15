It tells the story of a post-apocalyptic America, across which the duo of hardened survivor Joel and 14-year-old Ellie have to travel, in what becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey and struggle for survival.

New HBO series The Last of Us arrives off the back of strong reviews and a lot of anticipation this month, as it adapts the hugely popular video game of the same name.

The show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the central duo, but who else stars in the series and who do they play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us cast: Full list of actors and characters

Pedro Pascal plays Joel

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO

Who is Joel? Joel is a hardened survivor who is tormented by past trauma. In the series he has to trek across a post-apocalyptic American landscape and protect Ellie along the way.

Where have I seen Pedro Pascal? Pascal is best known for his roles as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, Javier Peña in Narcos and as the title character in Star Wars series The Mandalorian. He has also had major roles in films including Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Bella Ramsey plays Ellie

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO

Who is Ellie? Ellie is a 14-year old orphan who has an instinct for anger and defiance but is also looking for belonging. She may also be the key to saving the world.

Where have I seen Bella Ramsey? Ramsey is best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, while she has also appeared in the series His Dark Materials, Becoming Elizabeth, Hilda and The Worst Witch. In addition, she's featured in films such as Catherine Called Birdy and Judy.

Merle Dandridge plays Marlene

Merle Dandridge as Marlene in The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO

Who is Marlene? Marlene is the leader of a resistance group called the Fireflies, which is fighting for freedom against an oppressive regime.

Where have I seen Merle Dandridge? Dandridge is the only member of the central cast to carry over her role from the games, having previously played Marlene in both games, The Last of Us and The Last of Us 2. She is also known for her TV roles in Station 19, Truth Be Told, The Flight Attendant and Greenleaf.

Gabriel Luna plays Tommy

Gabriel Luna as Tommy in The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO

Who is Tommy? Tommy is Joel's younger brother. He is an idealistic former soldier hoping for a better world.

Where have I seen Gabriel Luna? Luna is perhaps best known for playing Ghost Rider in Agents of SHIELD, while he has also had major roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, True Detective and the film Eddie & Sunny.

Anna Torv plays Tess

Anna Torv as Tess in The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO

Who is Tess? Tess is a smuggler and hardened survivor.

Where have I seen Anna Torv? Torv is best known for starring in the shows Fringe and Mindhunter, as well as her roles in Secret City, The Newsreader and The Secret Life of Us.

Nico Parker plays Sarah

Nico Parker as Sarah in The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO

Who is Sarah? Sarah is Joel's 14-year-old daughter.

Where have I seen Nico Parker? The daughter of Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker, Nico Parker has previously starred in the films Dumbo and Reminiscence, as well as HBO series The Third Day.

Nick Offerman plays Bill

Nick Offerman as Bill in The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO

Who is Bill? Bill is a survivalist living alone with Frank in an isolated town.

Where have I seen Nick Offerman? Offerman has had a long career in TV and film and is particularly known for his comedic roles, including as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation. Offerman's other TV roles have included appearances in The Great North, Pam & Tommy, Devs, Good Omens and Fargo, while he has also appeared in films including The Lego Movie, The Founder, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, We're the Millers and 21 and 22 Jump Street.

Murray Bartlett plays Frank

Murray Bartlett as Frank in The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO

Who is Frank? Frank, like Bill, is a survivalist living in the isolated town.

Where have I seen Murray Bartlett? Bartlett has previously starred in series such as The White Lotus, Welcome to Chippendales, Physical, Looking, The Guiding Light and Iron Fist.

Storm Reid plays Riley

Storm Reid as Riley in The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO

Who is Riley? Riley is an orphaned girl living in Boston.

Where have I seen Storm Reid? Reid is best known for her roles in series including Euphoria, When They See Us and The Bravest Knight, as well as films such as The Suicide Squad, The Invisible Man, 12 Years a Slave and A Wrinkle in Time.

Keivonn Woodard plays Sam

Keivonn Woodard as Sam in The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO

Who is Sam? Sam is Henry's brother. The pair are hiding out from a revolutionary movement in Kansas City.

Where have I seen Keivonn Woodard? Woodard's only previous on-screen credit is for Seeds of Hope: The Andrew Jackson Foster Story.

Lamar Johnson plays Henry

Lamar Johnson as Henry in The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO

Who is Henry? Henry is Sam's brother. The pair are hiding out from a revolutionary movement in Kansas City.

Where have I seen Lamar Johnson? Johnson is best known for appearing series such as The Next Level and Your Honour, as well as the film X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

