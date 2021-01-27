The Mandalorian season 3 release date confirmed – cast, story and latest news

The second season of The Mandalorian was a real treat for Star Wars fans, folding the streaming series into the franchise’s expanded universe with major characters from across the saga making guest appearances.

The action culminated in a surprisingly moving finale which left the future uncertain for bounty hunter Din Djarin and his adoptive son Grogu, with viewers keen to know what the next chapter has in store.

They’ll need to wait some time for answers as the third season of The Mandalorian isn’t expected to arrive until the end of the year, reportedly set to premiere shortly after the hotly anticipated spin-off: The Book of Boba Fett.

But, in addition to his own series, speculation is rampant that Mando could pop up in some of the numerous companion shows planned for the near future, such as Rangers of the New Republic or Ahsoka.

Actor Pedro Pascal seemed to hint at this possibility in a recent interview with IndieWire, saying: “They are in the expansion of this world, where there are so many unexpected surprises and timelines that are going to be dealt with.

“If the character were to cross over into these worlds, it will be utilised in a way that isn’t meant to be expected. I wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise of whether or not characters from the show we already know are crossing over.”

For now, read on for everything you need to know about The Mandalorian season three.

The Mandalorian season 3 release date

In December 2020, The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau appeared on Good Morning America to clarify a few things about the future of Star Wars on television.

Among them, he announced that spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett is currently in production and will be the next live-action Star Wars show to land on Disney Plus (expected to arrive in December 2021).

However, he added that filming on The Mandalorian season three will begin shortly after the Boba Fett show wraps, suggesting Din Djarin could return in early 2022.

The Mandalorian season 3 cast

Disney

There are no confirmed details about the cast of The Mandalorian’s third season, but one can assume that Pedro Pascal will return in the title role.

The series has seen a revolving door of guest stars since its first season, but the likes of Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga and Bill Burr’s former Imperial Mayfeld have each enjoyed multiple appearances.

So too have Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen as the legendary Boba Fett and sharpshooter Fennec Shand respectively, but it seems less likely they’ll return now that they’re being spun off into their own Disney+ series.

The same can be said for Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, who debuted as a guest star in The Mandalorian season two to universal acclaim from fans and critics, before her own solo show was quickly given the green light.

The Mandalorian season 3 plot

Disney

The Mandalorian season two’s finale gave us some big hints as to what we might expect from season three, with the most notable being the break-up of the series’ central duo. Read our full The Mandalorian review for in-depth finale details.

At the end of the episode Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) arrives to take Grogu/Baby Yoda for training, and after an emotional farewell (which saw Mando take his helmet off) Din is left standing alone, The Child taken to an unknown future.

This seems to suggest that Mando and Baby Yoda will be separated for at least part of the next series as the latter continues his training – but given the popularity of the character and his centrality to the show, it seems unlikely that they’ll be kept apart for too long.

Who knows? Maybe we’ll even see some more of digital Luke Skywalker as he trains Baby Yoda, assuming Mark Hamill is one board for more adventures in a galaxy far far away.

In the meantime, Pascal’s Din Djarin might have his own issues to attend to. In the finale he bests Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in combat and takes the Darksaber – a legendary Mandalorian weapon held by the ruler of the planet Mandalore – to give to Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze, who had been hunting it for a while.

Unfortunately, as Moff Gideon gleefully revealed she needed to win the Darksaber in battle to claim it, with Bo-Katan unable to take it from Din despite his entreaties unless she fought him first. This tension was quickly punctured by the arrival of more Dark Troopers and Luke, but we’re betting we haven’t seen the last of the Darksaber tussle in The Mandalorian. Who knows? Maybe after all this time we’ll finally visit Mandalore itself, which has as of yet not appeared in the Disney+ series.

And there’s at least one more thread left dangling, after Moff Gideon reveals that he already took Baby Yoda’s Force-friendly blood prior to the team’s arrival. Where did the blood go? If not Moff Gideon, who’s using it, and for what? Is it linked to Snoke and the return of the Emperor in The last Skywalker, or is there some other insidious purpose?

Somehow, we think The Mandalorian season three will lead us to find out.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian season 3?

Not just yet. Expect to see our first look at the next season when the show commences filming in 2021.

