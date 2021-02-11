Gina Carano’s Mandalorian exit explained – why Cara Dune is not returning to Star Wars

Gina Carano will not be reprising the role of Cara Dune for The Mandalorian season three or any of the other upcoming Star Wars series planned for Disney+.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement shared by THR which read: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano’s exit comes after the actor shared a post on Instagram stating: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours… even by children… Because history is edited, most people today don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

The post has since been deleted, but screenshots have been widely shared across social media, prompting the hashtag #FireGinaCarano to trend on Twitter.

It is not the first time Star Wars fans have called for Carano to be fired. In November 2020, the actor shared a series of tweets criticising mask-wearing to stop the spread of coronavirus and calling for a “clean election” amid Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud.

Carano’s The Mandalorian character, New Republic Marshall Cara Dune, was rumoured to appear in upcoming Mandalorian spin-off Rangers of the New Republic but that will no longer be the case, if, indeed, it ever was.

