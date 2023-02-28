The series stars Pedro Pascal ( The Last of Us ) as Din Djarin, also known as the titular Mandalorian, who takes his infant companion Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) to his home planet where he seeks redemption for his transgressions.

One of the top directors behind The Mandalorian season 3 has described the new episodes as a "culmination" of the story so far, ahead of the much-anticipated return of the Star Wars spin-off to Disney Plus .

Rick Famuyiwa has been with the show since the beginning and his season 3 duties include directing the opening episode as well as the final two chapters, which sound like they will be very climactic indeed.

He told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive inter view: "I hope that, in continuing this story of these two characters that met under very unlikely circumstances, that that story continues to grow and the culmination of that feels right for the fans.

"I think that, in many ways, everything that’s happened in both seasons of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett has led us to this season."

He continued: "So, in many ways, this is the zenith – the mountaintop – of all of that, and we’re going to be bringing some things to resolution."

Fans are excited that the story of The Mandalorian season 3 brings Din back to Mandalore, a major Star Wars location in the animated shows but one that has never been depicted in live-action before.

The filmmaker explained: "I hope that continues to bring a feeling of more understanding of this relationship, more of an understanding of Mandalorians as a culture, but I think we can expect that what’s been building for the past few seasons is going to come to a head here."

While The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau has recently assured fans that season 4 is already in the works (via Variety), there have previously been rumours that the sci-fi drama could be nearing its end.

On that matter, Famuyiwa added: "As long as Jon feels there’s a story to be told and as long as that story still feels like it’s relevant and people are invested, it will go as long as it needs to be.

"This is coming out of the mind of Jon Favreau so I feel like, obviously, as long as he feels like he’s telling stories that are exciting to him and that can excite the fans, it’ll continue. I don’t know if there’s a number [of seasons left]."

The Mandalorian cast also includes Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st March — sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

