It's not difficult to see why as the Disney Plus drama had a bad habit of lingering on plot points that had already been alluded to in The Mandalorian , while his encounter with the Sarlacc Pit seemed to fundamentally alter Boba's demeanour – a cardinal sin to Star Wars purists.

It would be fair to say that The Book of Boba Fett started out as something of a misstep for Lucasfilm, with many decrying the show as slow and boring after its first four episodes.

Fortunately, the series won back some good will with well-received cameo appearances from the likes of Din Djarin, Grogu, Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano, which helped generate some genuine hype for the series finale.

However, given that the show's saving grace was essentially sidelining its main character, it's uncertain whether Disney would consider a second season of The Book of Boba Fett as a worthwhile investment.

Here's everything we know so far.

Will there be The Book of Boba Fett season 2?

(L-R): Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen)

Disney Plus is yet to announce whether The Book of Boba Fett will return for season 2.

While viewership seems to have been relatively strong, based on the latest numbers from US analyst Nielsen, there was a lukewarm critical response to the show that Star Wars hasn't seen since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

That could make Lucasfilm pause and reassess rather than order another batch of episodes, particularly as any unresolved plot threads could instead be folded into the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian.

Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison has played down talk of a follow-up, telling Daily Express: "I think they'll have to consider some things... The tree is still growing.​ They'll probably want to test the waters first, there's been no talk about it."

Watch this space for more details as they come in.

Who could be in a potential The Book of Boba Fett season 2 cast?

If The Book of Boba Fett does get renewed for another season, it stands to reason that Temuera Morrison would reprise the role of the titular bounty hunter, who has adopted a more enlightened attitude since narrowly escaping death.

Ming-Na Wen would also be a likely candidate to return as Fennec Shand, a character she has already portrayed in three Star Wars projects including The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch.

Outside of this main duo, it's open to speculation who would feature in a potential follow-up, especially given the show has now set a precedent for having jaw-dropping cameos.

What would the plot be if The Book of Boba Fett returns?

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith stars Samuel L Jackson as Mace Windu

While the fate of his series is still to be confirmed, star Temuera Morrison has indulged in some speculation over where the story of Boba Fett could go next.

He shares the same wish as many other Star Wars fans in calling for a rematch between Boba and Jedi knight Mace Windu (Samuel L Jackson), who infamously killed his father in Attack of the Clones.

"Being a young teenager, fatherless and making his own way, he's got a few chips on his shoulders. I think that we'd better let [producer] Jon Favreau know that we should have another series and I'll start looking for Mace," he told IMDb.

Windu himself was thought dead after a clash with Darth Sidious in Revenge of the Sith, but many theorists have pushed the possibility that he could have recovered from his injuries and exiled himself like the other survivors of the Jedi purge.

There had also been speculation prior to its premiere that The Book of Boba Fett could tackle unresolved plot threads from Solo: A Star Wars Story, but this proved not to be the case – but another run could change that.

Is there a trailer for The Book of Boba Fett season 2?

Sadly not. We're still awaiting word on whether The Book of Boba Fett will be returning for season 2, although the character could potentially crop up in The Mandalorian's third season – which is expected for release later this year.

