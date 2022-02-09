The trouble was that viewers around the world had become accustomed to calling the adorable character by the simple nickname Baby Yoda, making many reluctant to adopt the updated moniker .

Star Wars fans will recall there was some controversy when the real name of The Mandalorian 's pint-sized buddy was revealed to be none other than "Grogu" in the second season.

Some fans complained that the name sounded silly, but others came to its defence, arguing it sounds similar enough to Yoda for the two beings to feel part of the same species while still being distinct.

Fortunately, we're more than a year removed from the big reveal now so much of that initial disapproval has settled, but writer Jon Favreau poked fun at the controversy in The Book of Boba Fett episode 7.

The finale saw the return of fan-favourite character Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), who has been rather fond of Grogu since they first crossed paths in The Mandalorian's first season.

However, even she couldn't hide her disgust after finding out the infant's real name, responding with a line that seems to echo the sentiment of disgruntled Star Wars fans in late 2020.

"Grogu? Whoa, that’s a terrible name. Sorry about that, pal. No way am I calling you that," she says.

The return of Motto was one of many major cameos in The Book of Boba Fett, which bounced back from a rocky start to deliver a serviceable finale, complete with an end credits scene that leaves the door open for a potential second season.

