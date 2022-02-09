You see, just like The Mandalorian season 2, the finale included a quick post-credits scene hinting at what might be next in the Disney Plus Star Wars storyline. Though this time the hint was a little more ambiguous, revealing the survival of a major character who could (presumably) play a part in future projects.

The final episode of The Book of Boba Fett was full of action, monster battles and even (sob) a touching Mandalorian/Grogu reunion – but one of its most intriguing moments came a while after the shooting stopped.

**SPOILERS** follow...

The first hint at this survival comes after the grand battle of Mos Espa, when Fennec (Ming-Na Wen) suggests that her boss might want a session in the bacta tank. But Boba (Temuera Morrison) demurs, noting that the tank was already in use.

The Book of Boba Fett end credits scene explained

Now, fans might have assumed it was Wookiee gladiator Krrsantan in there, as he was promised a bath earlier in the episode. But a few moments later he arrives to meet with Boba outside, suggesting that someone else is getting the treatment instead.

And after the usual selection of concept art, we find out that the person is none other than Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth, the Marshal of Freetown who was gunned down in the previous episode. While it was heavily implied that Cobb had died at the hands of bounty hunter Cad Bane it was never explicitly confirmed by any character in the episode, and it turns out the Freetowners must have got him to treatment instead.

In the scene, we also get a hint of how Cobb will be fixed up, with the Mod Artist (Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner) who previously repaired Fennec’s blasted stomach with droid parts apparently about to start work on him. And who knows? Maybe Cobb could pick up another technological advantage after losing his armour to Boba previously

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth in The Book of Boba Fett (Disney)

The purpose of the post-credits scene is a little unclear. Is it just to assure us that Cobb Vanth survived, and give him the possibility of a return? Or does the scene’s placement after the credits suggest that it’s more important than that, with Cobb set to play a major role in an upcoming Star Wars project?

It’s certainly possible that Cobb has a big part to play – Olyphant is a big star who’s led TV shows before, and Star Wars is always looking for spin-offs – but if that was the case, why wouldn’t we have heard about it before now? And would they really have ANOTHER series about a gunslinging guy who likes to hang out on Tatooine?

Altogether, this after-credits tease raises more questions than it answers. Maybe that’s what they were going for all along...

