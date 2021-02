Are the Married at First Sight Australia couples still together?

After a super explosive series five, Married at First Sight Australia is back on E4 with series six.

Viewers have been introduced to 13 new couples when the show – which was filmed in 2019 – began on January 4th.

The social experiment sees couples matched up over a range of ages. The couples then meet on their wedding day, get married, and move in together to see if they can find love.

The experts include relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and dating expert Mel Schilling, who match up the hopefuls before seeing their relationship out in the real world.

The couples do not take part in a legally binding marriage, instead they meet at an altar for a commitment ceremony. They then decide by the end of the series to get married or not.

But, will these couples last? It’s the question on everyone’s lips.

As we’ve seen with previous series things can get pretty heated on camera. Take series five for instance which left fans revolted by Dean Wells and Davina Rankin’s deceit after the pair flirted with one another despite being married to other people.

So, who knows what could have happened when the cameras stopped rolling….

As the new series continues on E4, Radiotimes.com takes a look at where all the couples are now from series four, right up to series six, which you might be surprised to hear has a few happily ever afters!

**Warning: spoilers for season four, five and six**

Married at First Sight Australia season 4 couples

Sean Holland and Susan Rowlings

Sean, 35, a farmer, was paired with Susan Rowlings, 37, a mining truck driver.

While Susan’s reaction was positive when Sean rode in on a horse with his cowboy style hat, after spending time together they decided not to get married officially and they have separated.

They remained friends and both have completely moved on.

On March 24th, 2018, Susan gave birth to her first son, Ashton. Although she was not with the father, who she had met online, the two are co-parenting Ashton.

Sean has also found his happily ever after, as he proposed to girlfriend Roslyn Buerckner in November 2018. The pair are now married.

Jonathan Troughton and Cheryl Maitland

Entrepreneur Jonathan, 30, married Cheryl, 25, a hair salon assistant. The couple decided to break up before the final decision had to be made – and they haven’t reconciled.

Cheryl said she felt “betrayed” after fellow contestant Scarlett Cooper revealed she’d been receiving texts from Jonathan.

Cheryl got a second chance with Andrew, however, they weren’t a match. The pair experienced issues from the start with Andrew complaining he never knew if Cheryl was interested and Cheryl saying he never had her back.

After a few dramatic dinners with the whole group it came to an end.

Since leaving the show, she’s managed to find love with plumber Dean Gibbs, who saw her on the series.

Michael Tomic and Scarlett Cooper

Stripper Michael married aspiring author Scarlett – both 30. Things didn’t start well with Michael keeping his second job from Scarlett who told him she loved honesty.

The couple decided to break up before making a final decision – they are still separated.

There was a bit of drama afterwards when Scarlett said she had received texts from Jonathan Troughton in a Married at First Sight text scandal.

It doesn’t look like the pair have reunited since their split. Scarlett now works as an actress while Michael has reportedly refused to talk about the show since leaving.

Nadia Stamp and Anthony Manton

Flight attendant Nadia, 36, married racing broadcaster Anthony, 33. They found love! Well, someone had to right?

They decided to get properly married at the end of the show – but sad news, they then broke up.

It was all a bit awkward, Nadia revealed that Anthony dumped her as soon as the cameras cut. Speaking to hit.com.au she said: “He dropped me like a hotcake.”

Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian

Business owner Simon was paired with registered nurse Alene.

Despite their differences, fans grew to love them, and the pair decided to stay together until the end of the experiment.

However, they soon realised it wasn’t for them and separated.

Rumours began swirling that they’d rekindled their romance after the show, but sadly that’s not true, and it looks like Alene might have her eye on another MAFS star instead…sort of. Find out more in our Alene and Simon guide.

Andrew Hills and Vanessa Belvedere

Andy, 30, was paired up with student Vanessa, 31. The couple decided to get married, but they changed their minds and ended up separating.

Vanessa made the decision to dump Andy in an emotional break up, and then moved on, sharing photos of a new man on her social media.

Based on his Instagram feed, it doesn’t look like there’s a new lady in his life, but it looks like he’s enjoying the high life, regularly travelling and flying in hot air balloons.

We’ve broken down what caused Andrew and Vanessa’s emotional split.

Lauren Bran and Andrew Jones

Lauren, 33, was coupled with firefighter Andrew, 38. The pair decided to break up before the final decision. They are still separated.

Lauren was famously the “runaway bride”. She ditched Andrew in a dramatic TV moment. Don’t worry he got a take two though with Cheryl, although that didn’t turn out much better.

On the show, we learnt more about why Lauren dumped Andrew on Married at First Sight.

Cheryl Maitland and Andrew Jones

Hair salon assistant Cheryl, 25, was then paired with firefighter Andrew, 38. They also broke up before the final decision, and remain separated.

Sadly, Andrew has said he suffers from PTSD following the experience. He said there were trust issues and he would never appear on a show like this again.

“There’s still a bit of bitterness and PTSD almost – like you see the ad and you hear the voiceovers and you still get that rush of a feeling, like you know what’s going on,” he told the Mail Online.

Fans criticised Andrew for the comments he made on Cheryl Maitland’s intelligence and physical appearance at the boy’s night.

He pretended to grope her breasts during a night in with his fellow male contestants and when asked a week later if he’d done anything wrong he denied it. “I don’t know what to say to you, it was just a light-hearted boys night,” he said.

Cheryl, of course, was also paired up with another contestant Jonathan before she was paired up with Andrew – both didn’t work out. She’s now with Dean Gibbs.

John Robertson and Deborah Brosnan

Business owner John, 53, was paired with ex-model Deborah, 53. The oldest couple in the experiment they soon found themselves under the spotlight.

They also broke up before a final decision was made earlier in the experiment – they are still separated. Deborah rejected John.

Michelle Marsh and Jesse Konstantinoff

Commercial cleaner Michelle was paired with retailer Jesse, both 31. They decided not to get married.

They remain separated, but they have remained friends, and have posted selfies on Instagram.

Michelle began dating Adam Medwick, a firefighter and a dad-of-one. However, she doesn’t seem to be dating anyone at the moment.

This relationship comes after she dated season two’s Jono Pitman.

And if you’re wondering why there are two Marshs in the list… this series had twins take part.

Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy

Business owner Sharon was paired with carpenter Nick.

While Michelle and Jesse’s relationship never really started, Sharon and Nick seemed to make a genuine connection during the series.

They went ahead with the marriage at the end of the experiment, however, decided to separate afterwards.

“I love Nick, but after moving to Melbourne eight weeks ago to be with him, I soon realised that I’m not in love with him,” Sharon told New Idea at the time. Sharon has now moved on and met another man, Julian.

Speaking about her relationship, she told the West Australian in 2018: “He is everything I could ever want in a partner. Not to be a pessimist but I was waiting for the ‘but’ or baggage. But there wasn’t any. He’s perfect for me.”

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 couples

Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells

There was a spark from the moment they met each other with the pair flirting at the altar. He wanted a brunette and the experts certainly delivered with marketing consultant Tracey, 36, who admitted she’d undergone a full makeover following her last relationship.

However, it wasn’t meant to be and their relationship ended.

However, Tracey did have a brief romance with fellow MAFS star Sean Thomson during a break from filming and this continued after the show.

Sarah Roza and Telv Williams

They seemed like the perfect match – her a 40-year-old beauty specialist, who wanted to start a family with a “real man”, and him a 35-year-old construction worker with kids of his own.

The pair went all the way and said “yes” at the final decision, but things quickly turned sour.

After their split in March 2019, they both appeared in court after each taking out an Apprehended Violence Order, which prevented them from speaking publicly about one another.

Mathew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith

Season 5 favourites Mathew and Alycia shocked fans when they tapped out of the MAFS experience. The two had moved into an apartment together, but Mat began sleeping on the couch and then decided to get his own apartment before the pair called it quits for good.

Following the show, plumber Mat, 34, said their relationship was doomed from the start.

“She’s got this innocence and I’m a brat,” he said. “I felt uncomfortable around her.”

Jo McPharlin and Sean Donnelly

They ended their relationship very early on in the experiment, however, single mother Jo, 41, and pub manager Sean, 41, thrilled fans when they met up for a night out, sparking rumours they were back on.

Sadly, they didn’t get back together, however, fans have since called for bubbly bride Jo to return to the show and get another chance at finding love.

Davina Rankin and Ryan Gallagher

It just wasn’t meant to be for personal trainer Davina, 28, and tradesman Ryan, 31.

The pair broke up before the final decision. During their marriage, Davina revealed she’d shared a kiss with co-star Dean Wells – ouch!

Charlene Perera and Patrick Miller

Brand manager Charlene, 35, and operations manager Patrick, 36, went all the way on the show and decided to stay together.

However, things didn’t last with the duo releasing statements on social media.

“Charle, my heartfelt wishes for you on your journey for love as we embark on our lives post MAFS… also the journey for love will always continue in mine,” he said.

Melissa Walsh and John Robertson

Journalist Melissa, 53, and Business owner John, 54, made the decision to stay together at the final decision. However, the couple decided to separate after the show.

The distance between them made it hard for their relationship to work on the outside.

The pair announced they had parted ways in a joint statement, saying: “It has been very difficult and it make us both very sad to say we have decided to no longer continue as a couple.”

Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin

The couple seemed to get on very well, however, when it came to the final stage of the experiment, they mutually ended their marriage.

And just like their split, they’ve remained amicable, even meeting up for drinks last year.

Gabrielle Bartlett and Nasser Sultan

Marketing coordinator/plus-size model Gabrielle, 46, and fitness instructor Nasser, 52, broke up before the final stage of the experiment.

However, Gabby did go on to find love with fellow MAFS star Sean Donnelly after the show.

Justin Fischer and Carly Bowyer

Sadly it wasn’t love at first sight for entrepreneur Justin, 43, and marketing manager Carly, 34.

The pair broke up before the final decision, however, the show did work for Carly in some way, as she later found love with co-star Troy Delmege. They broke up nine months later, though.

Sean Thomsen and Blair Rachael

Railway technician Sean, 34, and executive assistant Blair, 31, didn’t make it on the show.

Despite Blair begging him for a second chance, she was rejected by Sean on the show, and he went on to date Tracey Jewel.

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 couples

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant

It was a match made in heaven for business owner Jules, 36, and former pro cricketer Cameron, 34. Both had been busy working on their careers prior to filming and were excited at the idea of starting a family with someone.

Jules and Cameron ended up saying yes at the final decision, and happen to be married to this day.

We guess you can get Married at First Sight then!

Nic Jovanović and Cyrell Paule

Sparks didn’t fly for electrician Nic, 26, and healthcare consultant Cyrell, 29. In fact, Nic and Cyrell decided to call it off before the final decision agreeing they were better off as friends.

Nic found love with new girlfriend Bridgette Lee, who he went Instagram official with at the end of 2019.

And Cyrell welcomed a baby boy with Love Island Australia star Eden Dally last year.

Jessika Power and Mick Gould

Administration officer Jessika, 27, and plasterer Mick, 31, broke it off before making the final decision.

Jessika got a second chance at finding love on the show with car broker Dann Webb, but sadly that wasn’t meant to be either.

Mick ended up dating someone from another show – Kayla Gray from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor – and Jessika went public with her new beau last year. While it wasn’t meant to be for Jessika and Mick, they both found love anyway.

Melissa Lucarelli and Dino Hira

Like many of their fellow contestants, talent agent Melissa, 38, and meditation facilitator Dino, 34, didn’t last.

Melissa and Dino decided to go their separate ways at the end of filming, but that wasn’t before they locked horns over a secret recording bombshell, which saw Dino secretly record Melissa on the phone to her sister.

Last year, Melissa opened up about dating in the pandemic, saying in her column for The Latch: “‘And how the heck am I going to break the drought when we must keep a social distance of 1.5 metres?”

Dino relocated to Hong Kong after the show and enjoyed a relationship with a lady named Renae Cukrov.

Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham

Mike and Heidi pair managed to go all the way on the show, deciding to stay married at the final decision.

However, sadly things eventually fizzled for them and they eventually separated.

Electrician Mike, 45, claimed he “couldn’t make Heidi happy” when the radio announcer, 39, moved in with him at his Gold Coast home.

Ning Surasiang and Mark Scrivens

Ning and Mark chose not to stay together at the end of the show.

Following the show, Mark revealed that he no longer speaks to his ex-wife, although had attracted a lot of attention from women since.

Ning on the other hand revealed she was dating a new man last year as she shared a cute photo on Instagram.

Sam Ball and Elizabeth Sobinoff

Unfortunately for tradesman Sam and Elizabeth, it just wasn’t meant to be.

Liz had tried to put a little spark into their relationship, but Sam only seemed to have eyes for 29-year-old Ines Bašić. He ended up spending a night with Ines, however, he was a no-show at the reunion so never really got a telling off for it.

Last year, Liz moved in with her boyfriend Seb Guilhaus and Sam revealed he’d joined the army.

Lauren Huntriss and Matthew Bennett

Things took a turn for the worse for make-up artist Lauren and Matthew. The pair seemed to get on well at first, with Matt declaring Lauren to be “the one”.

However, the pair decided to call it off before the final decision, and following filming there were a lot of heated words.

Last year, Matt revealed he was in a relationship with new girlfriend Annabelle. Lauren is said to have got into a relationship with Ria Gan following the series.

Ines Bašić and Bronson Norrish

Legal assistant Ines, 28, and entrepreneur Bronson, 34, didn’t make it to the end of the show with the pair deciding to part ways before the final decision.

Although the Ines and Bronson were pretty much doomed, Bronson tried to make it work but it all came crashing down when Ines’ night with Sam was revealed.

Bronson went on to find love with his high school girlfriend.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli

Love was in the air for make-up artist Martha, 31, and teacher Michael, 29.

Martha and Michael decided to stay together at the end of the show, and they’re still very much loved up – result!

Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent

Aged care nurse Susie and Billy broke it off before the final decision.

Following the show, Susie confirmed her engagement to her on/off former NRL player Todd Carney. Meanwhile, Billy found love with a 20-year-old insta model.

Dan Webb and Tamara Joy

Things didn’t go so well with car broker Dan and Tamara.

The duo decided to break up before the final decision. Dan got a second chance with Jessika, which lasted a bit longer, however, they split after the show.

Following the show, Tamara went on to date Love Island UK star Ashley Ienco.

Jessika Power and Dan Webb

The start of their relationship was far from smooth. After a failed marriage with Mick, Jessika made a play for Dan despite him being wed to Tamara.

Nevertheless, they made it all the way to the end of the show and looked to be seriously loved up, that is until, they broke up on live TV during an episode of live TV during an episode of Talking Married.

Married at First Sight Australia season six starts on E4 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.