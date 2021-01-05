What happened to Married at First Sight’s Jessika and Mick? Inside couple’s tumultuous love story

Forget January blues, think January love as a new series of Married at First Sight Australia has just kicked off on E4.

Advertisement

Series six was revived for the network on January 4th and introduced us to two new couples Jules and Cameron and Cyrell and Nic.

Another couple who were matched on the show – which was filmed in 2019 – are Jessika Power and Mick Gould.

As the show goes, the pair got married at first sight, saying “I do” on the very first day they met each other.

But was it also love at first sight? Or did they call it quits the moment the director yelled: “Cut!”

Read on for everything you need to know about Jessika and Mick, including where the pair are today.

**Warning: the following contains spoilers for Married at First Sight: Australia season 6**

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What happened to Jessika and Mick?

Things didn’t get off to the best start for these two, with plasterer Mick, 31, branding his wife “fame hungry” and even speaking about her family behind her back.

The pair decided to call things off before the final decision, and Administration officer Jessika, 27, got a second chance at love with car broker Dan Webb, 35. Although that relationship wasn’t the smoothest considering Dan was actually in a marriage with Tamara Joy when Jessika made a play for him, leading to a very explosive reality TV show down.

It was also rumoured that Mick had moved on to fellow MaFS star Lauren Huntriss after the pair exchanged flirty messages on social media, and he was later linked to Dan’s ex Tamara when they were spotted out for her 30th bday.

That’s a lot to keep up with.

Channel 4

Where is Jessika now?

Last year, Jessika debuted her new relationship with landscaper James Brown, saying he was “more mature” than the men she’d dated previously.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, she said: “He’s just a gentleman, he opens the door for me and treats me really nice, which is a bit different from the guys I normally date.”

She added: “James is not someone who just wants to be with you for media. He doesn’t care what shows I’ve been in, he likes me for me,” she said.

“Obviously media is going to be a part of my normal life for a while but I can’t have this forever, that would be a sad life. One day, I just want to take it easy and settle down with someone.”

Where is Mick now?

Following the show, Mick ended up dating someone from another show – Kayla Gray from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor.

The pair appeared to be still very much loved up, and often share lots of cute photos on social media.

Advertisement

Married at First Sight Australia series 6 is on E4 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.