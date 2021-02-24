It’s definitely heating up on series six of Married at First Sight Australia, which has been revived for E4.

The series kicked off on the network on January 4th, and his been keeping us entertained throughout lockdown.

As per usual, the singletons met at the altar for the first time before testing out their love in the real world. This series was slightly different, however, in the sense that the guys and girls were sent on a stag and hen do before their big days.

Nevertheless, it hasn’t been of short of drama, bringing us some of the most entertaining moments the show has ever seen, from explosive rows to secret affairs.

The series was originally filmed in 2019, and was followed by series seven which came to an end in 2020. So, you may well be wondering how you can continue with all the drama, once series six comes to an end on E4.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, including how you can watch series six, previous episodes and the most recent series which finished in Australia in May 2020.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 7

Married at First Sight Australia is made by Nine Network, so Australians can stream all the latest seasons for free on 9Now.

In the UK, E4 is the home of Married at First Sight Australia, with series one to six available to stream on All 4.

However, it’s not yet known if series seven will be making its way to E4.

There was a four month gap between season six and five, so it’s likely we could be seeing the latest series of the show by Summertime.

Meanwhile, Married at First Sight Australia has been officially renewed for an eight season, which is set to air in Oz later this year.

Similarly, the UK version is also in production, with the new series of Married at First Sight getting a dramatic makeover for 2021.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 6

Married at First Sight Australia series six is currently airing on E4. The series kicked off on 4th January 2021 at 7:30pm and has been stripped across the week Monday to Friday. The last reunion show will air on Monday, 1st March.

However, those looking to catch up can watch the series from the start on All 4.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 5

Season five aired on E4 in September. All 32 episodes are now available to watch on All4, where you can watch the show on-demand.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 4

The series ran on E4 from July to August. However, for those who missed it, you can catch up on the series via All 4, which has all 29 episodes available from series four.

Viewers who are also interested in previous years can watch series one, two and three, however, the episodes are limited.

E4

What is Married at First Sight about?

The eccentric dating show sees a panel of experts matching singletons based purely on the information given to them.

The team includes relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and dating expert Mel Schilling.

Together the group help match up individuals, while adding their analysis, as we watch how the couples get on on their wedding day, honeymoon and afterwards.

E4 began airing season four of the Australian series in July, and fans loved it so much, they started showing season five straight after.

Are the Married at First Sight couples still together?

Season four was filmed in 2017 and season five was filmed a year later, meaning that a lot of time has passed since the show first aired Down Under.

So of course, what a lot of fans want to know is, whether or not the experiment actually worked.

You can read about which Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together, here.

