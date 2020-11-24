Following the Australian format, the lifelong commitments will take place during a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant and guests, with the couples then testing their new relationship by heading off on a luxurious honeymoon before moving in with one another in a shared house with all the other couples.

"Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process," Channel 4 teased.

The series will culminate with a dramatic finale, in which the couples will take part in a "glossy, high-stakes" vow renewal where they decide whether to stay together or part ways.

Channel 4's Commissioning Editor of Factual Entertainment Lee McMurray said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be refreshing one of the portfolio’s most popular brands for E4, bringing extra scale and ambition to what is already one of the most audacious and provocative experiments on television, and delivering what we hope will be the most exciting series yet."

Series five of Married of First Sight UK aired in October, with two couples taking the plunge and committing themselves to a complete stranger.

Married at First Sight UK will air on E4 in 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.