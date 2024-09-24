Per the synopsis: "As her online relationship with Bobby slowly turns to romance, she never guesses he's not all he seems."

The trailer introduces Kirat Assi as she narrates: "What happened to me was just one crazy story – you can't make it up! We're talking about 10 years of my life."

At 32 years old, Kirat was sent a friend request from a person called Bobby, with whom she shared mutual friends, and in the months and years that followed they sent one another an abundance of messages.

"Eventually he tells me he loves me," says Kirat. "We try to make it as normal as you can online. Bobby's friends and family told me he wants to be with me but there's always an excuse why he can't see me face-to-face."

Whether it be he had a stroke, his mental health had deteriorated, or even that he was shot - there was seemingly an excuse for everything.

Featuring interviews with her friends and family, they can be heard explaining just how bad the effects were on Kirat, with one saying: "He was taking over her life."

"Finally, I was questioning everything," Kirat says, before the real-life Bobby comes to the camera and says: "I have never spoken to her in my life."

