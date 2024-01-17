The documentary is available to stream on Netflix now, with the focus on what happened to Denise Huskins and partner Aaron Quinn, and how Huskins came to be nicknamed a "real-life Gone Girl".

Read on for all the information about where Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn are now, nine years after their terrifying ordeal.

What happened to American Nightmare subjects Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn?

In 2015, Aaron Quinn told the police he and his girlfriend, Denise Huskins, had been abducted and tied up by a masked kidnapper.

Recounting their experience to ABC News, the couple had been awakened at 3am by a man who had broken into their home.

Quinn recalled that the intruder told Huskins to tie Quinn's feet together and his hands behind his back. Huskins said the man then told her to walk to the bedroom closet.

Huskins told ABC News that the man had tied her up and then brought Quinn to the closet. The man then covered their eyes with swimming goggles that had been covered with duct tape and put headphones on them.

"There were these pre-recorded messages," Huskins said of what she could hear from the headphones. "They were going to give us a sedative, and if we didn't take it, they would inject it."

Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn. Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The couple were told that their attackers were from a well-organised and highly-trained group that collected financial debt. They informed Quinn that Huskins would be kidnapped and returned in 48 hours if he paid a ransom.

After the couple were drugged, the intruder put Huskins in the boot of his car and drove her to Lake Tahoe, keeping her captive for two days and sexually assaulting her, as per CBS Bay Area. He then drove nearly 500 miles and released her in Huntington Beach, near Los Angeles.

In June 2015, police began investigating a case involving a masked intruder and found evidence that connected Huskin and Quinn's case to former Marine Matthew Muller.

Where are Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn now?

Huskins and Quinn got married in 2018. They went on to have a child, who Huskins said was born five years to the day that she was released by her kidnapper.

Huskins told ABC News: "You can go through any kind of trauma to where it leaves you devastated and in a place where you just think, 'This is impossible to move forward from. What do I do next?'

"I think ours is an example of that. There is hope. It might take time and it might be a lot of hard work, but there is hope."

In 2021, the couple co-authored a book with Nicole Weisensee Egan, titled Victim F: From crime victims to suspects to survivors.

Both Huskins and Quinn feature in American Nightmare on Netflix.

Where is Matthew Muller now?

In 2016, Muller plead guilty to one count of federal kidnapping. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In 2022, Matthew Muller was sentenced to 31 years in state prison. He pleaded no contest to two counts of forcible rape of Denise Huskins as well as to robbery of an inhabited dwelling, residential burglary and false imprisonment.

His state sentence is being served concurrently with the federal sentence.

American Nightmare is available to watch on Netflix now.

