In March 2015, Huskins and Quinn were woken up in the middle of the night by armed intruders. The intruders tied the couple up with zip ties and forced them into a closet.

While in the closet, they were drugged and blindfolded with blacked-out goggles and were told the intruders were part of an organised crime group.

The initial plan of the attackers was supposedly to kidnap Huskins and return her after Aaron had paid a ransom. Huskins was then taken and released two days later.

Nine years later, their harrowing ordeal is being made into a Netflix documentary series.

In the trailer, Quinn can be heard calling the police and telling them: "My girlfriend Denise got kidnapped last night."

When asked why he didn't call when the kidnapping took place, Quinn is heard saying he was tied up.

Told through police interviews, actor recreations, CCTV footage and interviews, the documentary picks apart the young couple's story, in which Denise Huskins returns after being kidnapped.

You can watch the full trailer here:

The synopsis for the documentary series reads: "After a home invasion and abduction, a young couple's recounting of the events is too far-fetched for the police to believe. Why did the victims seem so calm? Was it all a hoax?

"From the filmmakers behind The Tinder Swindler, this three-part docuseries unravels the consequences of our cultural rush to judgment, and the damage done when law enforcement decides the truth can’t possibly be true."

American Nightmare launches on Netflix on Wednesday 17th January.

