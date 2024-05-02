O'Donnell's post also marked the start of filming on the show's third season, with other cast members including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone, Sarita Choudhury and Katerina Tannenbaum all confirmed to be returning.

The two major stars who won't be back are Sara Ramirez and Karen Pittman, with the former's character Che Diaz having been written out of the show after her storyline concluded, and the latter unable to return as Nya Wallace due to scheduling conflicts.

Choudhury recently responded to the cast departures when speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively, saying: "It's so new, the news, and we haven't started shooting, so I don't know what it's gonna be like. But it's definitely hard to imagine just because it takes a while to meld as a group. But also, I know they're doing other things now, so I'm happy for them.

"My storyline is so hooked in with Sarah Jessica's character, so I've never been able to act with them anyway. I'll miss them in the hallways."

There's also a question mark over whether we can expect to see more from Kim Cattrall, after she made a cameo appearance as Samantha Jones in the season 2 finale.

Ahead of the cameo airing, Davis was asked whether this meant "closure" or "resolution" to the much-talked-about feud between Cattrall and Parker, to which she said: "I don't know that we're even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought you know, here is, you know, our character who's been gone.

"And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her. And wouldn't this be great to have a little bit of her, you know, that's what we wanted. And then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren't disappointed."

