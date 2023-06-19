It was revealed earlier this month that Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the season finale, seen having a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

As we approach the start of And Just Like That season 2, it seems there's only one thing that fans can talk about - Kim Cattrall's cameo, which has already been announced for the end of the season.

However, speaking with the Mail Online, stars Parker and Kristin Davis have addressed the cameo, calling it "exciting" but admitting that fans' "hopes" may have been lifted too high.

Parker told the publication: "We've been really thoughtful about the ways in which we've, you know, approached characters that hadn't been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it's been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it's been a lot of joy."

When asked whether Cattrall's cameo means "closure" or "resolution" to the much-talked-about feud between Cattrall and Parker, Charlotte star Davis said: "I think that sometimes you really do have friends in life who are very different from you. And I think that's great. Right?

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt in And Just Like That. HBO/WarnerMedia Direct

She continued: "And I think that's what was was great about the four of us, because obviously, Charlotte had a really different perspective than Samantha, and Carrie and Miranda at times. All of us represented different points of view at different times, and sometimes argued, you know, and sometimes didn't just like friends do.

Read more:

"I don't know that there's a closure or resolution necessarily, those are like, kind of big things that I don't know that we were going for. We just thought that, you know, it would be fun for the fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she's a great character.

More like this

"I don't know that we're even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought you know, here is, you know, our character who's been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her. And wouldn't this be great to have a little bit of her, you know, that's what we wanted.

"And then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren't disappointed."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Another And Just Like That cast member, Harry Goldenblatt star Evan Handler, also responded to Cattrall's cameo, saying that he thinks it is "great".

He added: "Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television."

And Just Like That... season 2 will air on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK from Monday 22nd June 2023 and on Max in the US – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.