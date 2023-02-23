On Wednesday (22nd February) the singer shared a picture of themself on the set of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That , which is currently filming its second season.

And just like that... Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Sam Smith is taking a shot at acting.

"Up to something Unholy on set,” they teased in the caption on Instagram, with one picture showing Sam making a peace sign with their fingers, while another shows Smith sitting in a traditional director’s chair.

The snaps were also shared on Twitter by the official And Just Like That page.

The next season of And Just Like That has already sparked much fan discussion with production images showing the return of John Corbett as fan-favourite Aidan Shaw.

Aidan is known to fans as Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) fiancé in the original series, and he also appeared in the second movie of the franchise.

Following the death of Carrie’s husband Mr Big (Chris Noth) in the first season of And Just Like That after he suffered a heart attack while exercising, fans were devastated, with many hoping that Carrie might find love in the arms of an old flame.

And now it appears they'll be getting their wish.

In January, the Instagram account for the Sex and the City follow-up shared a series of images featuring Carrie and Aidan walking through the streets of New York City holding hands.

"Shh. Don't tell anyone," the caption read.

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes in And Just Like That. Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Alongside Parker, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) will be returning to screens for the second season of the Sex and the City spin-off and, while Samantha (Kim Cattrall) will still be missing from the line-up, we can look forward to seeing plenty of other familiar faces in the And Just Like That cast, including Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), Seema (Sarita Choudhury) and Anthony (Mario Cantone).

And Just Like That has been confirmed to be returning for season 2 in summer 2023, though an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

For a recap on how the original series ended, see here.

