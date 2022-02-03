The revival series picks up with the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her best friends Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), showing that they’re older but not necessarily much wiser!

Despite proving divisive with critics and Sex and the City fans, And Just Like That has certainly made its mark.

A huge focus of the show has been on Carrie navigating widowhood in the wake of the shocking death of her husband Mr Big (Chris Noth).

Elsewhere, Charlotte grappled with family changes and making a new friend, while Miranda Hobbes experienced a controversial mid-life crisis that saw her develop a new relationship with comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

Meanwhile, SATC’s fourth leading lady Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) is, of course, absent but her presence did feature in the new show as her exit was explained.

So, as the first season concludes with the series’ tenth episode, we had to wonder: will And Just Like That get a second season?

Here is everything we know about whether the show will return.

Will there be a second season of And Just Like That?

HBO Max has yet to confirm whether we will see And Just Like That season 2.

However, executive producer Michael Patrick King has addressed the prospect of a potential second season and it is looking like a strong possibility.

Speaking to Variety about a potential return, King commented: “We did something that was hard to do, which is we took something familiar and did make it new…for better and for worse.”

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker agreed and added: “Michael and I spoke two weeks ago, and said: ‘OK, when are we going to talk about this?’

“Because there’s a calendar and you don’t want to let too much time pass. There feels like there’s momentum.”

Meanwhile, Casey Boys, the chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max described the series as the Max’s most successful series to date - adding further fuel to the suggestion of a second run.

“In terms of viewership, it’s been phenomenal. I couldn’t be happier with how it’s doing in terms of reception,” commented Bloys.

Maybe we should get our hopes up!

Who could be in the cast if And Just Like That returns?

(l-r) Mario Cantone, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker star in And Just Like That

We cannot imagine a potential second season of And Just Like That without Sarah Jessica Parker as leading lady Carrie Bradshaw, so that would be a given.

It is also highly likely that Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would need to return as Carrie’s best friends Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes respectively.

We also expect a return for the girls’ friend Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), who is now divorced and single.

Elsewhere, we can expect returns for Charlotte’s family in the form of Evan Handler as husband Harry Goldenblatt, Alexa Swinton as child Rock Goldenblatt and Cathy Ang as daughter Lily Goldenblatt.

Niall Cunningham would also likely be back as Miranda's son Brady Hobbes opposite Cree Cicchino as his girlfriend Luisa Torres.

David Eigenberg would also probably return as Miranda’s devoted estranged husband, Steve Brady.

Sarita Choudhury would probably return as Seema Patel in And Just Like That

And Just Like That also introduced us to new friends of the leading ladies and showed us their lives so we expect returns for Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Karen Pittman as Dr Nya Wallace, and Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz.

This also means potential returns for other people in the lives of these characters, including LTW’s husband Herbert Wexley (Christopher Jackson), LeRoy McClain as Nya’s husband Andre Rashad Wallace, and William Abadie as Seema’s lover, Zed.

Sadly we will not be seeing Willie Garson return as Stanford Blatch due to the actor’s death in 2021. He was written out of And Just Like That much earlier than planned as a result, with the character leaving for Japan.

Finally, Chris Noth will not return as Mr Big/John James Preston following the character’s death and his scenes being cut out of the season 1 finale.

Is there a trailer for a second season of And Just Like That?

Due to the lack of confirmation of a second season, there is sadly no trailer to enjoy.

We would expect new footage once the series starts filming.

For a recap on how the original series ended, see here.

And Just Like That... continues on Thursdays on Sky Comedy and NOW.

