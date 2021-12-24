Willie Garson’s “beautiful” final And Just Like That scene he didn’t get to film

Sex and the City actor Willie Garson, who died in September aged 57, was due to star in a “beautiful last scene” in And Just Like That prior to his death.

Advertisement

Showrunner Michael Patrick King told TVLine that Garson’s on-screen character Stanford Blatch was originally “supposed to be in all 10 episodes”, but the actor’s illness prevented it.

Instead, the character abruptly left for Tokyo in episode four, leaving Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) a letter – and another asking his husband Anthony (Mario Cantone) for a divorce.

“Dearest Carrie, by the time you read this I’ll be in Tokyo,” the note said. “I couldn’t tell you – not without crying. And you have had enough crying.”

In fact, King added that “there was a beautiful last scene that was going to be between Carrie and Stanford that he wasn’t well enough to do, which explained a little bit more”.

Garson died of complications due to pancreatic cancer. He had filmed three episodes of And Just Like That before his death.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking to The New York Times, Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to Garson, suggesting that his character Stanford would have had his most “significant storyline” to date.

“He intended and wanted to complete the entire season,” she said. “He had a very significant storyline, more so than ever, so it was my fervent hope that he would be able to do it all. And for Willie to have to leave, you knew that it was serious. If Willie could be there and do one more episode or one more scene, he would have done it.

“But he knew what he needed to do to take care of his son and of himself, and I am so glad that he did that because when he passed away, he wanted to do so in an environment and circumstance that made him feel safe and comfortable.”

Advertisement

And Just Like That episodes one to four are available to stream now on NOW. The episode five arrives next Thursday. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.