Sex and the City star Willie Garson dies aged 57

Actor Willie Garson, known for his roles in Sex and the City and White Collar, has died aged 57.

Garson had recently been pictured on the set of SATC spin-off series And Just Like That, reprising his long-running role as Stanford Blatch, a confidante to lead character Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s on-screen husband Anthony Marentino in the franchise, wrote on Twitter that he was “overwhelmed with sadness” at the loss of his “sweet friend”.

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

Cynthia Nixon, who played lawyer Miranda, also paid tribute to her late co-star on Twitter, writing that she felt “deeply, deeply sad” at his loss.

“We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always,” she said.

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original HBO series, also offered her condolences.

“Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside an image of the pair in character on the set of Sex and the City.

An official statement from the HBO show said: “He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Garson is survived by his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen paid tribute to his late father in an Instagram post, in which he described his father as “the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known”.

