And Just Like That release date and how to watch in UK

It has been a long-time coming but now we finally know when Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That is coming to the UK.

Filming on the prequel show kicked off earlier in 2021 with Parker returning as Carrie Bradshaw opposite Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

The show may still be a month or so away but thankfully star Sarah Jessica Parker has been sharing some shots from the set, including a cosy photo of Carrie and Big and a shot of Carrie’s work-from-home set up – now complete with a MacBook to work from at home.

Back in July, Modern Love’s Isaac Powell, Ramy’s Cathy Ang, Game Shakers star Cree Cicchino, Hamilton’s Christopher Jackson, Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Niall Cunningham, and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel’s LeRoy McClain were all revealed as new Sex and the City cast members.

Sadly, actor Willie Garson who played Stanford Blatch, who was set to return to the show, sadly died at the end of September and it is unclear which scenes were completed before his passing.

If you can’t help but wonder what to do until the new episodes arrive then we have you covered on how to watch Sex and the City‘s original series.

Additionally, RadioTimes.com has assembled all the details on when to expect the new show, who is returning, which new characters are coming and how to watch the series in the UK.

And Just Like That UK release date

Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That will now premiere in the UK on December, 2021.

The exact release pattern of the series has yet to be confirmed by Sky who is handling the show’s release in the UK.

HBO confirmed previously that the 10-part series will arrive on HBO Max in the US in December.

The series was officially announced via the social media accounts of the three main stars in January 2021 and followed weeks of rumours that a revival was in the works at the streaming service.

How to watch And Just Like That in the UK

And Just Like That will be available to watch in the UK on Sky Comedy and on streaming service NOW.

The 10-part series will be available on the platform in the UK & Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria & Switzerland.

The show will be available on an Entertainment Pass, which costs £9.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers.

To subscribe, go to the NOW TV website and create an account, then click the TV Passes tab, and select which passes you would like to subscribe to.

Meanwhile, the show will be available to watch on HBO Max in the US, the streaming service from HBO which is currently only available in the US.

For US viewers, a subscription is available for $14.99 a month.

And Just Like That cast

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) will be back to reprise their seminal roles from the Sex and the City cast.

Sadly, Kim Cattrall won’t be returning as Samantha, Parker confirmed on Instagram.

“Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do,” she wrote in reply to a fan’s comment.

It has yet to be confirmed how the show will handle Samantha’s absence, but a report from Daily Mail suggests that she will not be killed-off and the door is left open for her to return in a potential second run.

The source said: “We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season – the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise.”

Mr Big will be back though, with Chris Noth confirmed to be joining the sequel. Executive producer Michael Patrick King recently told Deadline: “I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That…

“How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?”

Other returning characters include Evan Handler as Charlotte’s husband Harry and David Eigenberg as Miranda’s husband Steve.

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch in the series, was spotted filming scenes for the reboot prior to his death in September so hopefully we will get to see him in what will be his last TV role.

Fans can expect a few new characters to make their Sex and the City debut in the upcoming series, including Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramìrez who’ll play Che Diaz – a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who regularly invites Carrie onto her podcast, according to Deadline.

“Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humour and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular,” the publication writes.

“Everyone at And Just Like That … is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family,” said executive producer King. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

The show will also feature Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman as new castings, according to TV Line.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole Ari Parker discussed her part in the show along with those of Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman.

Parker described them as “four women of colour who are fully realized women with full lives”.

The actress made clear that her own character was not replacing Samantha on the show, adding: “When it first came out that I was replacing the Samantha character — which is not true at all, so please write that — I have been yelled at, and I’ve also been attacked with love.”

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said the creative team “didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast” because “it’s not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today” (via TV Line).

As for other additions to the cast, Brenda Vaccaro is set to play Mr. Big’s long-time secretary Gloria Marquette, while Ivan Hernandez will play Franklyn, a sound engineer working on Che Diaz’s podcast.

Dear Evan Hansen star Isaac Powell will be playing George, a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, while Ramy’s Cathy Ang is Charlotte’s daughter Lily Goldenblatt, Alexa Swinton plays her sister Rose, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Niall Cunningham plays Miranda’s son Brady and Cree Cicchino plays Brady’s girlfriend Luisa Torres.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s Christopher Jackson will play Herbert Wexley, the husband of Nicole Ari Parker’s character Lisa Todd Wexley and a successful hedge fun banker, while LeRoy McClain plays Andre Rashad Wallace, a successful musician and husband to Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman).

While Jason Lewis, who played Samantha’s on-off actor boyfriend Jerry “Smith” Jerrod, confirmed recently during an interview with The Daily Front Row that he won’t star in the revival, John Corbett (Carrie’s old flame Aidan) is set to return for a least three episodes.

Can you watch And Just Like That on HBO Max in the UK?

HBO Max in the UK is not currently available, and nor have any plans been announced surrounding a launch on this side of the Atlantic.

However, as shown above, UK fans will be able to watch And Just Like That on the channel Sky Comedy and on streaming service NOW.

Meanwhile, if you want to watch Sex and the City‘s original run, we also have all the information you need.

