When is And Just Like That episode 3 available to watch in the UK?
Carrie Bradshaw and co are back with a morbid bang in the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City.
So, that opening bill will prove a tough act to follow!
And Just Like That has finally premiered around the world and continued the story of our favourite Sex and the City characters.
Of course, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) is absent, but that does not mean the remaining ladies have less drama to worry about.
While Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) deals with being a mother-of-two, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) deals with a teenage son and returning to education herself.
Most importantly, the series focuses on a major change for central character Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), one that left fans shaken.
In fact, this particular twist has even sparked Peloton to speak out about the scenes depicting the twist.
The premiere will no doubt draw some divided opinion, and RadioTimes.com’s review was mixed overall.
Of course, what matters most is what the viewers think and many will be waiting eagerly for the next episode.
Here’s what you need to know about when And Just Like That episode 3 is available to watch.
And Just Like That episode 3 When in Rome is released on Sky Comedy and NOW on Thursday 16th December 2021.
The episode will be available from 8am GMT in a simulcast with the US release on HBO Max, and will also air on Sky Comedy at 9pm.
However, it will be available on-demand following its initial release on Sky and on NOW.
The series will be available on NOW in the UK & Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria & Switzerland.
How many episodes is And Just Like That?
And Just Like That consists of 10 episodes which will air over eight weeks following the double-bill opener.
The episodes titles and UK air dates are below.
- Hello It’s Me – 9th December 2021
- Little Black Dress- 9th December 2021
- When in Rome – 16th December 2021
- Some of My Best Friends – 23rd December 2021
- Tragically Hip – 30th December 2021
- Diwali – 6th January 2022
- Sex and the Widow – 13th January 2022
- Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered – 20th January 2022
- No Strings Attached – 27th January 2022
- Seeing the Light – 3rd February 2022
So, there is plenty more content with our favourite New York ladies to enjoy!
And Just Like That… continues on Thursdays on Sky Comedy and NOW.