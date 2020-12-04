Since launching back in May, US streaming service HBO Max has been trailing behind its main competitors Netflix and Disney Plus in terms of subscriber numbers – but that might be about to change.

In December, Warner Bros made the shocking announcement that it would be releasing all of its 2021 movies simultaneously in cinemas and HBO Max, starting with the long-delayed Wonder Woman 1984.

Sci-fi adaptation Dune, creature feature Godzilla vs Kong and DC Comics flick The Suicide Squad are also among the tantalising line-up, which film buffs will be able to enjoy from home with their subscription at no extra cost.

The only catch is that the films will be available to stream for just 31 days and will then revert to being cinema exclusives, so HBO Max customers will have to make sure they prioritise their movie night.

Unfortunately, fans in the UK will miss out on this exciting new development as HBO Max is yet to be made available outside of the United States, meaning cinemas will remain the only way to watch the biggest releases from Warner Bros.

That said, it’s possible that alternative arrangements could be made on our shores – many HBO titles are available to watch on Sky streaming service NOW TV– get your NOW TV entertainment pass right now for £7.99 a month.

Read on for more details and everything you need to know about HBO Max.

Is HBO Max available in the UK?

Unfortunately, HBO Max is not currently available in the UK.

When will HBO Max launch in the UK?

As it stands, it doesn’t appear HBO Max will launch in the UK in the foreseeable future.

This is because Sky has an exclusivity deal with HBO, meaning HBO TV shows are first broadcast on Sky channels (usually on Sky Atlantic). This deal also means many HBO titles are available to watch on NOW TV (the streaming service from Sky).

In 2019, both HBO and Sky extended their partnership for another five years. It is very unlikely HBO Max will launch in the UK without its core HBO programming during this time.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Warner Bros

Will Warner Bros release movies on streaming in the UK?

As HBO Max is not available in the UK, some film fans may understandably be frustrated that they are missing out on streaming the biggest new releases from the comfort of their home – particularly during this pandemic.

However, it is possible that an alternative solution could be found. According to Variety, Warner Bros is in talks to make Wonder Woman 1984 available on Sky just one month after its cinema release on 16th December.

If this initiative proves successful, similar strategies could be employed for WB’s other 2021 movies, which would bring the UK closer to an HBO Max style home release schedule, albeit not quite as snappy.

Watch this space.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations

What is the HBO Max price in the UK?

As detailed above, HBO Max is not available in the UK, so no pricing information is available.

In the US, the service is available for $15 a month. This is a high price than Disney Plus ($7 a month) and Netflix ($9 a month).

What HBO Max shows are available on the service?

The service launched with a host of original content, including Anna Kendrick rom-com Love Life and On the Record, a documentary delving in the #MeToo movement and record producer Russell Simmons.

Subscribers can also find shows such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick & Morty, South Park and big-budget HBO dramas such as Game of Thrones and Westworld.

How can I watch HBO Max shows in the UK?

Many HBO titles are available to watch on Sky streaming service NOW TV. Shows such as Westworld are available to watch on the platform – get your NOW TV entertainment pass right now for £7.99 a month.

The service gives users access to 12 live channels and 300 TV series boxsets.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.