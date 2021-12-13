Succession season 4: release date rumours, cast, trailer and latest news

The season three finale of HBO comedy-drama Succession saw Logan’s feud with Kendall reach a head, negotiations between Waystar Royco and Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) continue and Roman deal with the aftermath of the most gasp-worthy moment from the previous episode – when he accidentally sent his father a rather intimate picture of himself.

We watched as the Roy family descended on the wedding of their Kendall, Shiv and Roman’s mother Lady Caroline Collingwood (Harriet Walter) to social-climbing CEO Peter Munion (The Crown‘s Pip Torrens) and as per usual, stole the spotlight with their corporate and personal drama.

The good news is that the show was renewed for a fourth season back in October, with HBO sharing their big announcement on Twitter and fans everywhere probably reacting in the same way Tom did when he found out he wasn’t going to jail.

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to fans, given that the team behind Succession have previously said that they didn’t want to end the show with its third season.

However, executive producer Georgia Pritchett told The Times earlier this year that she thinks “the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four”.

“We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point [showrunner Jesse Armstrong] is saying only one more.”

However, she added that Armstrong may change his mind on doing one more series after that as Pritchett said it “happens every time,” and that Armstrong has a “good end in sight” for the media dynasty drama.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox

While Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy, told British GQ in October that he thinks there are “possibly two more series” in Succession, adding: “Then I think we’re done.”

“But it just depends and may just be only one more series. It depends what the writers feel. I know they’ve got an endgame. They haven’t told us what the ending is, but there is an endgame. So it’s just how they get up to that endgame, whether it takes one series or two series.”

Succession season 4 release date rumours

HBO is yet to give us an official release date for Succession’s fourth season and with the season three finale having only just aired, it’s very early days at the moment.

Brian Cox did announce back in October though that filming is expected to begin in June next year, telling British GQ: “I think the writers are getting back in January. I was surprised because I thought they’d be getting back in November.

“But I do think they need a break. I mean, I think that they do need space, because they’ve been working really hard on this [series].”

With that in mind, we’re unlikely to see season four arrive on our screens until late 2022 at the earliest.

Succession season 4 cast

HBO

Succession wouldn’t be the juggernaut of a drama it is without the main Roy family members, so season four would almost undoubtedly star Jeremy Strong (Kendall), Brian Cox (Logan), Kieran (Roman), Sarah Snook (Shiv), Nicholas Braun (Greg), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy) and Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans).

We’re also likely to see the return of Peter Friedman (Frank Vernon), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), J Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman), Justine Lupe (Willa Ferreyra), David Rasche (Karl Muller) and Fisher Stevens (Hugo Baker).

Succession season 4 trailer

HBO released a brief teaser when the series was renewed, but is yet to release a trailer for Succession’s fourth season yet but watch this space – we’ll be updating this page as and when any new clips and first-looks come in.

Succession seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Sky catch-up and NOW.