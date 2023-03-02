Now, we've got our best look yet at the much-anticipated season and it looks to be as dramatic as ever. We always knew it was going to be a tactical chess game of epic proportions but the new trailer shows us that there's really no guessing how this drama will end.

After the news that the upcoming fourth season of Succession would be its last , fans have been nervously looking forward to the final run of the hit HBO series.

In it, we get more of a sense of the divide in the Roy family after the season 3 finale saw Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) feud with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) reach tense new heights in light of the Waystar Royco and Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) negotiations.

The Roy siblings created an unexpected alliance to take down their father, but things didn't go according to plan after Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) tipped Logan off.

In the trailer, it's clear to see that battle lines are well and truly drawn with the siblings partnering up with old foes Sandy, Stewy and Pierce. Later on, Logan also tells his children candidly: "I love you but you are not serious people."

Watch the new trailer below.

Throughout the previous three seasons, fans have watched on as successful media mogul Logan has continually faced pressure from his family to name a successor to his media empire amid deteriorating health and old age.

His three children would be likely candidates – especially seeing as he's always intended to keep the business in the family – but Kendall, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) have all shown reasons as to why Logan may not feel entirely confident entrusting them with such responsibility.

In season 4, we can expect much of the same familial drama, and a new poster has also been revealed alongside the trailer.

Succession season 4. HBO

The official synopsis reads: "In season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer.

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete.

"A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Of course, fans already got a taste of what's to come in the teaser trailer which unveiled a first look at the Roy siblings in season 4.

And while many fans were going into this fourth season hoping for more instalments, it has been announced that this is to be the show's last.

Showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirmed the news, saying: "There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season 2, I’ve been trying to think: is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Armstrong continued: "I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season 4, in about November, December 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'

"And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks."

He added: "Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

