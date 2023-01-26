The new season will follow on from the shocking events of season 3's finale, which saw siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) fail to overthrow their tyrannical father Logan (Brian Cox) after the media mogul was tipped off about his children's revolt by Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

It's a good day to be a Succession fan – the HBO series has dropped a thrilling new trailer and confirmed the premiere date for season 4.

In the new trailer, it appears Logan may be willing to reach out to his offspring – but they're all about finding a way to wrestle control of the empire away from him for good.

Meanwhile, Tom's newfound alliance with Logan appears to be fragile at best. Surely it won't be long before he pays the price for his betrayal?

The new footage also teases the marriage of Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe).

The best news of all is that we've got just two months to wait till Succession is back on our screens, with season 4 launching on HBO in the US on 26th March, with each episode available at the same time via Sky in the UK, beginning at 2am on 27th March.

The official synopsis for season 4 reads: "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete."

Uh-oh.

Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen in Succession season 4. HBO

It continues: "A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

New cast set to join Succession this season include: Annabeth Gish (The X-Files), Adam Godley (Breaking Bad), Eili Harboe (Thelma), and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings: Valhalla).

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession season 4. Macall Polay/HBO

Newly announced returning cast include: Harriet Walter (as Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).

They will join the show's regular cast, plus returning guests Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root.

Succession season 4 airs on Sky from 2am on 27th March – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

