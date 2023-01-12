Fortunately, there is another load on the way as the streaming service gave the series a bulk initial order of 24 episodes, split across three seasons with eight chapters apiece.

Another action-packed season of Vikings: Valhalla just dropped on Netflix , with many fans choosing to binge watch the new episodes the moment they dropped.

The series takes place more than a century after the original Vikings, which was a breakout hit for the History channel, exploring the twilight years of the Norse warlords up to 1066's Battle of Stamford Bridge.

Vikings: Valhalla showrunner Jeb Stuart said during a recent Q&A (via Collider) that the plus-sized episode order from Netflix has been helpful for plotting the epic narrative arcs across the seasons.

"I knew what season 3 was going to be [from the outset]," he explained. "I knew where season 3 was going to be because of that change of culture, I knew that we have to eventually get to the New World.

"So what's in the toolbox? How do we fill up Leif's toolbox, and what does Freydis bring to get these people, who are the last hold out of the Pagan faith? And we know what's happening in Europe at that time.

"It's exciting for us. And so yes, I'm not doing this season by season."

This advanced plan for the show has also been helpful to the actors involved, with Vikings: Valhalla star Leo Suter revealing he has long been privy to long-term developments for his character.

He said: "It's been really useful for us as actors, having that huge bird's-eye-view of what this show is going to look like and where these characters are going to get to. It means, sometimes you don't have to rush to get there because there's time, lots of time."

Read on for everything we know so far about Vikings: Valhalla season 3 on Netflix.

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson in Vikings: Valhalla. Bernard Walsh/Netflix

There's no confirmed release date for Vikings: Valhalla just yet, but given that season 3 is already well into production, it may not be long until we see the next instalment pop up on our Netflix home screens.

There were approximately 11 months separating seasons 1 and 2 and we expect the third outing to stick to a similar schedule, which would point to a release date in late 2023 or early 2024.

We'll update this page as soon as the Vikings: Valhalla season 3 premiere date is announced.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 cast

The returning Vikings: Valhalla cast in season 3 depends very much on who makes it out of season 2 alive, with the show proving itself unafraid to kill off major characters.

Nevertheless, it seems likely that our core trio comprised of Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydís Eiríksdóttir), and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson) will be back to fight another day.

Here's the Vikings: Valhalla cast in full:

Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson

Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

Bradley Freegard as King Canute

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Jarl Olaf Haraldsson

Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon

Laura Berlin as Queen Emma of Normandy

David Oakes as Earl Godwin

Bradley James as Lord Harekr

Hayat Kamille as Mariam

Marcin Dorociński as Grand Prince Yaroslav the Wise

Sofya Lebedeva as Elena

Nikolai Kinski as Emperor Romanos

Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes

Tolga Safer as Kurya

Joakim Nätterqvist as Birkir

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 plot theories

Bradley James as Harekr in Vikings: Valhalla. Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Expect Vikings: Valhalla season 3 to pick up unresolved plot threads from the second chapter and push them forward, with an eye to leaving things semi-wrapped up in case it doesn't score a further renewal.

Showrunner Jeb Stuart explained during a recent Q&A that, while he would love to make a second trilogy that would carry Vikings: Valhalla through to season 6, he's prepared for the possibility that things might go differently.

"I'm hoping we have the opportunity to complete that journey, but I feel that one, two, and three are all stand-alone’s, all good like that," he said.

"I'm happy. I'm a happy guy. I'm getting to tell a really cool story with lots of great action and great characters, and a cast that I love working with, and crew. What's there to complain about?"

Is there a Vikings: Valhalla season 3 trailer?

There's no trailer for Vikings: Valhalla season 3 just yet, but we'll update this page as soon as one drops.

In the meantime, check out this behind-the-scenes video that gives you an insight into the making of season 2.

