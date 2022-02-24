Many of these figures – including Leif Erikson and Harald Hardrada – are legendary real-life Vikings, and although some of the events depicted in the new series are at least party-fictional, a great deal of research has been done to ensure the characters themselves closely match their historical counterparts.

New spin-off series Vikings: Valhalla takes place roughly a century after the events of the original series – and introduces fans to a whole host of new characters.

An impressive international cast – including Australians, Scandinavians, and Brits – brings these characters to life. You can read on to find everything you need to know about them, including details on the characters they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Sam Corlett plays Leif Erikson

Who is Leif Erikson? A Greenlander raised on the outer fringes of the known world, Leif comes from a tightly-knit family steeped in pagan beliefs. An intrepid sailor and physically tough, Leif is thoughtful and often quiet, and new to the Viking world — which is in the throes of violent change.

What else has Sam Corlett been in? Prior to this role in Vikings: Valhallas, Corlett's most major part was as Caliban in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, while he also had a small role in the 2020 film The Dry.

Frida Gustavsson plays Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Who is Freydis Eiríksdóttir? Fiery and headstrong, Freydis is a staunch believer in the old gods and a fierce pagan. Like her brother Leif, she reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.

What else has Frida Gustavsson been in? Gustavsson has a very successful modelling career, while previous acting credits include playing Geralt's mother in The Witcher and starring in the German-Swedish series The Inspector and the Sea.

Leo Suter plays Harald Hardrada

Who is Harald Hardrada? Born into Viking nobility, Harald is one of the last Viking berserkers and a Prince of Norway intent on becoming King of Norway. Charismatic, ambitious, and handsome, he is able to unite both Christian and pagan Vikings.

What else has Leo Suter been in? Suter will be a familiar face to fans of period dramas in the UK – he was part of the cast for Victoria, Beecham House, and Sanditon. He was also in the cast for the second season of the BBC Three thriller Clique and appeared in one episode of US series Intelligence.

Bradley Freegard plays King Canute

Who is King Canute? The King of Denmark, Canute is a wise, savvy, and ruthless Viking leader. He keeps his friends close and his enemies closer. Canute’s ambitions will mould the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking Age.

What else has Bradley Freegard been in? Freegard played Gethin Williams in EastEnders back in 2012, and more recently starred as Evan Howells in Keeping Faith. Other TV credits include Casualty, Doctors, Caerdydd, Gwaith/Cartref, Holby City, Y Gwyll/Hinterland, and Pobol y Cwm.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson plays Olaf "the Holy" Haraldsson

Who is Olaf Haraldsson? Olaf is Harald’s older half-brother and Prince of Norway, and first in line to become the next King of Norway. Ambitious, unforgiving, and a physical force to be reckoned with, Olaf is also an extremely devout Christian Viking.

What else has Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson been in? Jóhannesson has had minor roles in a number of films including Atomic Blonde, The Sisters Brothers and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, while previous TV credits include Origin, Cursed and The Letter for the King.

Caroline Henderson plays Jarl Haakon

Who is Jarl Haakon? A great warrior and tolerant leader, Haakon rules Kattegat with a steady hand. Though pagan, she has managed to keep Kattegat a city open to all faiths in a challenging time. She will become a powerful mentor to Freydis, who is drawn to her wisdom.

What else has Caroline Henderson been in? Henderson is best known for her career as a jazz singer and was also a regular cast member in the Danish series Julestjerner.

David Oakes as Earl Godwin

Who is Earl Godwin? The ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England, Godwin was born on the political fringes and is haunted by his late father’s mistakes. Cunning and savvy, he knows how to make powerful allies.

What else has David Oakes been in? Oakes has starred in a number of TV dramas – notably including The Borgias, The White Queen, and Victoria – starring as Ernest II, Duke of Saxe-Coburg, and Gotha in the latter. Film credits include Cold Skin and The Garden of Evening Mists.

Laura Berlin plays Emma of Normandy

Who is Emma of Normandy? The young, ambitious Emma of Normandy is from the Norman court in France, and of Viking blood. She is now married to King Aethelred II, the current King of England. Politically astute and one of the wealthiest women in Europe, Queen Emma is a sharp and capable leader.

What else has Laura Berlin been in? Berlin has appeared in a number of TV shows in her native Germany, including roles in Einstein, Blaumacher and Notruf Hafenkante. She also had a main role in the series Breaking Even.

The cast also includes: Asbjørn Krogh as Jarl Kåre, Julian Seager as Jarl Gorm, Pollyanna McIntosh as Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark, John Kavanagh as The Seer, Pääru Oja as Arne Gormsson, Louis Davison as Prince Edmund, Bosco Hogan as Aethelred II, Gavin Drea as Eadric Streona, Yvonne Mai as Merin, Joakim Nätterqvist as Birkir and Søren Pilmark as Sweyn Forkbeard.

Vikings: Valhalla is coming to Netflix on 25th February 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide