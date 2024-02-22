The synopsis for the film suggests that the movie will deviate from the video game series slightly, with the film instead revolving around Lilith (Cate Blanchett) as she returns to her home planet of Pandora and attempts to locate the missing daughter of a powerful mogul named Atlas (Edgar Ramírez).

Along the way, Lilith joins forces with Vault Hunter Roland, a young girl called Tiny Tina, a bodyguard known as Krieg, a scientist called Dr Patricia Tannis, and a robot named Claptrap.

But which famous faces are playing these characters? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast.

More like this

Borderlands cast

The confirmed cast list is as follows:

Cate Blanchett as Lilith

Edgar Ramirez as Atlas

Kevin Hart as Roland

Jack Black as Claptrap

Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr Patricia Tannis

Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina

Florian Munteanu as Krieg

Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi

Ryann Redmond as Ellie

Read on for everything you need to know about the stars and who they'll be playing.

Cate Blanchett plays Lilith

Cate Blanchett as Lilith in Borderlands. Lionsgate.

Who is Lilith? One of the characters in the first Borderlands who has since become one of the franchise’s most consistent figures. She is a Siren, one of six women around the world who were born with psionic abilities. Lilith will be the lead character in the film.

What else has Cate Blanchett been in? Blanchett has bagged two Oscars, for her roles in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, and has been nominated on a further five occasions, for Elizabeth, Notes on a Scandal, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, I'm Not There, and Carol. She also portrayed Galadriel in all 3 The Lord of the Rings films.

Her other credits include The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Cinderella, Thor: Ragnarok and Ocean's 8.

Kevin Hart plays Roland

Kevin Hart as Roland in Borderlands. Lionsgate/ YouTube.

Who is Roland? Roland was part of Borderlands’ original cast of playable characters. A former soldier for the Crimson Lance army, Roland left military life behind to become a Vault Hunter. Roland became a rebel leader in Borderlands 2, and it looks like his heroism will be a central plot point of the film, as the synopsis describes him seeking redemption. It’s likely that Roland will be one of the film's lead characters.

In Borderlands 2, there’s a romantic subplot between him and Lilith, which could feature in the film.

What else has Kevin Hart been in? Hart is known for his stand-up specials, as well as his roles in comedy movies including Little Fockers, Grudge Match, Ride Along, Get Hard, Central Intelligence, Jumanji, Night School and The Man from Toronto.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jamie Lee Curtis plays Dr Patricia Tannis

Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr Patricia Tannis in Borderlands. Lionsgate/ YouTube.

Who is Dr Patricia Tannis? A scientist who had been sent on an ill-fated expedition to check out alien ruins on Pandora in the world of Borderlands. She becomes an ally to Vault Hunters like Lilith and Roland.

What else has Jamie Lee Curtis been in? Curtis has enjoyed a career resurgence since 2018 thanks to the new Halloween movies, as well as her roles in Knives Out and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Ariana Greenblatt plays Tiny Tina

Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina in Borderlands. Lionsgate/ YouTube.

Who is Tiny Tina? A 13-year-old orphan and demolitions expert introduced in Borderlands 2 who has close bonds with some of the main characters.

What else has Ariana Greenblatt been in? Greenblatt's first child acting role was as Daphne Diaz in Stuck in the Middle in 2016. She went on to star in A Bad Moms Christmas, Avengers: Infinity War, In The Heights, Netflix science fiction thriller Awake, and 65 alongside Adam Driver. Most recently, the actress starred as the daughter of America Ferrera’s Gloria in Barbie.

Florian Munteanu plays Krieg

Florian Munteanu as Krieg and Kevin Hart as Roland in Borderlands. Lionsgate/ YouTube.

Who is Krieg? One of six playable characters in Borderlands 2. He’s from a bandit family, and becomes a “Bandit Psycho” after he’s captured and experimented on by Dr Benedict. The synopsis for the film suggests Krieg will be portrayed as Tiny Tina’s primary protector, a role he provided for Borderland 2’s Maya in the game.

Speaking to Screen Rant about how the game-to-film adaptation will handle his character last year, Munteanu said: "I mean, the character Krieg is such a fan-favourite and I feel like what [fans] saw in the game, or what they are used to seeing in the game, they can't expect exactly the same."

He continued: "I'm bringing my fighting style to the table as well as a humouristic way of playing the character. I think people will love it. But we'll have to wait until next year for that."

What else has Florian Munteanu been in? He is best known for his role as Viktor Drago in the Creed films, as well as his role as Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Other credits include The Contractor and the upcoming third season of Vikings: Valhalla.

Jack Black plays Claptrap

Jack Black stars in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Who is Claptrap? Claptrap is an icon of the Borderlands franchise, and a comedic figure, accompanying and annoying the games’ many different characters through many missions, and often serving as the butt of jokes. In this vein, the trailer for the feature film saw Claptrap get booted down a hole by Kevin Hart’s Roland.

What else has Jack Black been in? Black is no stranger to voicing video game characters, and took on the role of Bowser in The Super Mario Bros Movie. He is also set to play Steve in the upcoming Minecraft movie. He has also starred in a number of films, including Orange County, School of Rock, Envy, Bernie, The House with a Clock in Its Walls, Gulliver's Travels and Jumanji.

Édgar Ramírez plays Atlas

Edgar Ramirez plays Detective Joe Mendoza in The Undoing. SEAC

Who is Atlas? In the world of Borderlands, Atlas is a powerful business titan and arms manufacturer.

What else has Édgar Ramírez been in? Ramírez has previously starred in films including The Bourne Ultimatum, Zero Dark Thirty, Joy, The Girl on the Train, Gold, Point Break, Yes Day, The 355 and Netflix comedy-thriller Florida Man.

Who else stars in Borderlands?

Gina Gershon plays Mad Moxxi - one of Pandora’s shopkeepers and bartenders in the Borderlands franchise

Steven Boyer plays Scooter - a gifted mechanic, who becomes a crucial ally to the Vault Hunters in the game by providing vehicles for the player characters

Ryann Redmond plays Ellie - the sister of Mad Moxxi and Scooter’s sister in the Borderlands franchise. She is also a mechanic like her mother.

Benjamin Byron Davis plays Marcus Kincaid - the narrator for the audience in Borderlands as well as the bus driver who takes the Vault Hunters to their first location, who goes on to open his own weapon and ammo shops around Pandora

Charles Babalola plays Hammerlock - a game hunter and explorer in the world of Pandora, who was introduced in Borderlands 2 and may take on a larger role in the film

Olivier Richters plays Krom - a prison warden working for the Dahl corporation in the world of Borderlands, who may take on a larger role in the movie

Borderlands will be released on Friday 9th August. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.