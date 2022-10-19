That’s right folks: after a widely criticised live-action adaptation in 1993, Super Mario is being adapted for the big screen once again.

And, with the film set in Mario’s fictional home of the Mushroom Kingdom, it looks like the 2023 version from Minions creators Illumination will offer a more faithful take on the video games.

A teaser trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie previously featured villainous Bowser and his army of Koopas battling a penguin kingdom, which looks to set up the main conflict of the film. While Mario didn’t appear much in the footage, the trailer appears to hint that the movie will delve into his origin story.

The all-star cast, which includes Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt as the voice of the Nintendo mascot, was revealed during a Nintendo Direct in September 2021 and sent the internet into a frenzy.

Not everyone was best pleased, however, with some fans expressing disappointment that long-time Mario voice Charles Martinet would not be voicing Mario.

Voice actor Tara Strong (The Fairly OddParents, My Little Pony) also went on to criticise Pratt’s casting, posting a photo with Charles Martinet on Twitter alongside the caption: "It should be Charles."

Strong followed it up by writing: "Voice actors: I’m gonna put my heart & soul in this for at least 20 years, help sell billions in merch, make the studios millions of dollars & make generations around the world happy. Hollywood: We don’t care."

She continued: "Hey twitter friends, I happen to know a certain earth angel who could use some love tonight. Have a story about Charles Martinet? Pics? Ever meet him at a con? Share in this thread pretty please. I love him so much that now we insist on being next to each other at all cons."

Martinet will, however, appear in the film in an unknown cameo role.

So who else is in the cast alongside Pratt and who are they portraying? Read on for everything you need to know about The Super Mario Bros Movie cast.

The Super Mario Bros Movie cast

The Super Mario Bros Movie. Universal

The full cast list is as follows:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Chris Pratt plays Mario

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady in Jurassic World Dominion. Universal

Who is Mario? The main character of the video game franchise and an Italian plumber who is often tasked with rescuing Princess Peach from the grips of Bowser.

What else has Pratt been in? Pratt first rose to fame on the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation, a role for which he earned a nomination for the Critics' Choice Television Awards in 2013.

He has since emerged as one of the main leading actors of his generation, playing Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and other MCU projects, as well as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World franchise. Other big credits include The Magnificent Seven, Passengers, The LEGO Movie and The Tomorrow War.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach

Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Robert Viglasky

Who is Princess Peach? The princess and ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom.

What else has Taylor-Joy been in? Taylor-Joy is best known for starring in 2015’s The Witch, but has also appeared in M Night Shyamalan’s Split as well as Glass, Peaky Blinders and The Queen’s Gambit.

Charlie Day plays Luigi

Charlie Day. Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

Who is Luigi? Mario’s twin who has fought alongside his brother on numerous occasions.

What else has Day been in? Day is perhaps best known for his role as Charlie Kelly from the sitcom, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He has also appeared in a number of films including Horrible Bosses and Pacific Rim.

Jack Black plays Bowser

Jack Black as Dewey Finn in School Of Rock. SEAC

Who is Bowser? The main antagonist in Mario's universe, guilty of taking Princess Peach hostage in an attempt to overthrow the Mushroom Kingdom.

What else has Black been in? The actor has starred in a number of films, including Orange County, School of Rock, Envy, Bernie, The House with a Clock in Its Walls, Gulliver's Travels and Jumanji.

Black is also a member of two bands, Tenacious D and Eagles of Death Metal.

Keegan-Michael Key plays Toad

Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele.

Who is Toad? A creature with a mushroom-shaped head who attends to Princess Peach.

What else has Key been in? Key is best known for co-creating and co-starring in the sketch comedy series, Key & Peele.

Seth Rogen plays Donkey Kong

Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier in Pam and Tommy. Hulu/YouTube

Who is Donkey Kong? A muscular gorilla and recurring character in the Mario franchise.

What else has Rogen been in? Rogen first rose to fame with a role in the Judd Apatow series, Freaks and Geeks. He’s gone on to star in various films and TV shows, including Knocked Up, Bad Neighbors, The Interview and Pam and Tommy.

Fred Armisen plays Cranky Kong

Fred Armisen as Darren Eigen in The Bubble. Netflix

Who is Cranky Kong? The grandfather of Donkey Kong.

What else has Armisen been in? From 2002 until 2013, Armisen appeared on Saturday Night Live. He is also the co-creator and co-star of the sketch comedy series, Portlandia.

Kevin Michael Richardson plays Kamek

Kevin Michael Richardson.

Who is Kamek? One of Bowser's minions who holds magical powers.

What else has Richardson been in? Fans will likely recognise Richardson's voice from F is for Family, The Cleveland Show, Family Guy, and Lilo & Stitch.

Sebastian Maniscalco plays Spike

Who is Spike? Spike is a construction worker and rival to Mario and Luigi, who has even been known to team up with Bowser in his attempt to defeat the brothers.

What else has Maniscalco been in? The stand-up comedian and actor began his career at open mic performances before going on to release a number of comedy specials.

The Super Mario Bros Movie will be released on 7th April 2023. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

