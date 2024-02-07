Over the course of the show's history, winners have included the likes of Diversity, Lee Ridley, Collator and George Sampson, and someone will be following in their footsteps for another year.

So, when can viewers expect the series to hit TV screens? Read on for everything you need to know about Britain's Got Talent 2024?

Not yet. But Britain's Got Talent 2024 will be returning to screens this year with auditions currently taking place up and down the UK.

It has been reported that the judges have already pressed their golden buzzer, hinting that viewers are in for an exciting competition.

While a release date is yet to be confirmed, previous seasons of the competition series have aired over the spring and summer months.

Britain's Got Talent 2024 judges

Britain's Got Talent judging panel and hosts. ITV

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli will all return.

Tonioli joined the judging panel in 2023 after making the decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing after 18 years the year prior.

Speaking to Radio Times Magazine about joining the series, Tonioli said: "I had a ball, partly because I had never seen it before. It's true! Simon has teased me to death about it.

"I didn't even watch Strictly – I don't watch shows that have a judging panel because I don't want to be influenced by another judge. I just want to do my own thing. But I had the best time.

"It's a proper variety show and the range of talent is incredible."

Britain's Got Talent 2024 hosts

Presenting duo Ant and Dec will host Britain's Got Talent for another year, with the pair regularly sharing updates of their time filming the series on their Instagram page.

The presenters are currently on TV screens with Ant and Dec's Limitless Win and just months ago they were Down Under presenting I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Who are the Britain's Got Talent 2024 contestants?

Not much is known about the contestants of Britain's Got Talent, but given reports that Tonioli broke the golden buzzer when auditions began for season 17, viewers are going to be blown away.

Auditions are being held in London and Manchester.

Can you still apply for Britain's Got Talent 2024?

Yes! As per a recent post from BGT on X/Twitter, there is still time to apply for the competition series.

Who was the Britain's Got Talent 2023 winner?

Viggo Venn won the competition in 2023, beating Lillianna Clifton and Cillian O'Connor in the final.

Britain's Got Talent will return to ITV in 2024.

