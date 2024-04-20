Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli will reunite with hosts Ant and Dec once more in the search for Britain's next talented superstar, and there will certainly be some golden buzzers along the way.

As ever, the acts who get a golden buzzer will get an automatic place in the semi-final, with the judges and hosts allowed one golden buzzer each, but there has been a slight bend in the rules, with there being a few more than the usual five golden buzzers given during this year's show.

But who are the golden buzzer acts on Britain's Got Talent 2024? Here are who have been revealed so far:

Sydnie Christmas

Sydnie Christmas. Thames

The judges were originally unsure about Sydnie's performance when she revealed she would be singing Tomorrow from Annie, with Simon admitting it was his least favourite song, but they were soon blown away.

Her rendition had the audience up on their feet giving her a standing ovation, along with the whole judging panel – even Simon!

Before pressing the golden buzzer, Amanda told Sydnie: "That was the best version I have ever heard in my life so that's why I'm gonna do this!"

As for why she pressed the golden buzzer, Amanda told RadioTimes.com and other press: "What beautiful girl! For me, to have the sort of vibes of Adele in that she had that sort of humble, that sense of humour. I said to Simon, 'She was a clown.' But you could see it meant so much to her on the day."

As Amanda went to give her a hug, Sydnie said: "Thank you for this opportunity."

Ssaulabi Taekwondo Troupe

Ssaulabi Taekwondo Troupe. Thames

Hailing from South Korea is the Ssaulabi Taekwondo Troupe, who impressed the judges and audience alike with their stunt-filled performance.

The group want to the be the first Taekwondo troupe to win Britain's Got Talent, and Ant and Dec's golden buzzer pushed them closer to that chance!

As their performance came to an end, the audience and judges were up on their feet and soon, Ant and Dec made their way down and hit the golden buzzer.

We'll be updating this page regularly with all the golden buzzer acts from Britain's Got Talent 2024.

Britain's Got Talent continues this Sunday at 7:40pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

