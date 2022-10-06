The animated film, which is now confirmed to land in cinemas on 31st March 2023, is based on the video game franchise of the same name, adapted for the screen by Minions: The Rise of Gru writer Matthew Fogel.

Nintendo has released the first trailer for its upcoming Super Mario Bros film, teasing Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day in action.

Pratt teased today's trailer earlier this week, writing on Twitter that fans can expect the film to be "VERY special".

"Cannot wait!!! Get ready to be blown away! Thursday October 6th. Official teaser trailer. Live on Nintendo Direct," he added.

Mario's creator and developer Shigeru Miyamtoto announced the star-studded voice cast for the untitled movie in September 2021, which includes Jurassic World star Pratt as iconic plumber Mario, The Queen's Gambit's Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, while It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Day takes on the role of Mario's brother Luigi.

The Lion King's Seth Rogen is rounding out the cast as Mario's original nemesis Donkey Kong alongside SNL's Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Pinocchio's Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Invincible's Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) and The Irishman's Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

While the film's release date was originally set for 21st December 2022, the release date has since been pushed back to spring 2023, with NBCUniversal announcing that the Super Mario Bros movie will be available to stream on Peacock 45 days after its cinematic debut.

The Mario franchise was first established back in 1981, with the first game in the series – Donkey Kong – while the upcoming movie won't be the first film adaptation to come from the brand.

Mario and Luigi were first brought to life on the big screen by Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo in the 1993 family comedy Super Mario Bros, with the likes of Dennis Hopper, Fiona Shaw and Fisher Stevens also starring in the live-action film.

Super Mario Bros will return to cinemas on 31st March 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

