The Queen’s Gambit season 2 release date | Latest news on future of Netflix series

There were few more talked about shows in 2020 that Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, with Scott Frank’s lavish chess drama becoming something of a sensation after it debited on the streamer in October.

Advertisement

The show won praise for its engaging storytelling, perfectly realised period setting, and a string of superb performances, so there were very few surprises when it scored two Golden Globe nominations – one for best limited series and an acting nod for star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Now fans are desperate to know if the show will return for more, even though the drama was billed as a Limited Series and was based on a book to which there is no sequel.

That said, there have been some suggestions from the cast that a further run hasn’t been ruled out just yet – read on for everything you need to know.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a second season of The Queen’s Gambit?

At this stage, a second season seems unlikely, especially after comments made by executive producer William Horberg following the Golden Globes nominations.

Speaking to Deadline, he said that he appreciated the enthusiastic fan reaction that had greeted the series, saying, “It’s wonderful to know that people loved the show where they want to spend more time with these characters; we never envisioned it that way.”

But he went on to say that both he and creator Scott Frank were happy with the manner in which the series ended, appearing to rule out a second series in the process.

“We felt that the series had a satisfying endpoint and we’d allow the audience to fill in the space as to what happens next for Beth Harmon,” he said.

“Nothing has changed, despite fans demanding more on my Twitter feed. Scott and I feel really happy about the completeness of Beth’s story.”

PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX

Earlier, some of the show’s stars seemed to suggest there was still a small chance of another season. Speaking to Town & Country Magazine in October 2020, Anya Taylor-Joy said: “If I’ve learned anything from being in this industry, it’s never say never.”

She added: “I adore the character, and I would certainly come back if I was asked to,” although she also admitted that the series ends in “a nice place”.

Co-star Harry Melling also seemed keen on the idea of a sequel, saying: “It’d be good, right, a Queen’s Gambit part two? The place we end in the limited series is the place we end in the book. I don’t know if there can be another one, but stranger things have happened.”

However, comments made by executive producer William Horberg are less promising – while he acknowledged that the creative team enjoyed talking about what might happen next in the story, he doesn’t seem convinced that another series should follow.

“The last scene feels like a beautiful note to end the show on, so I’m not sure if we want to go on and answer that question,” he explained. “Maybe we can just let the audience imagine what comes next.”

Of course, it should also be noted that Netflix always pays particularly close attention to viewing figures when it comes to renewing its shows, so given the huge success of The Queen’s Gambit the streamer could yet be keen to revive it for another series.

Should we hear any developments we’ll let you know right away – so make sure you keep checking back!

The Queen’s Gambit season 2: What could happen?

Netflix

As mentioned above, there is no sequel to the Walter Tevis source novel and so any future seasons would have to be a completely original story.

So what would happen? Of course, the first series ended with Beth defeating the greatest chess player in the world, but that doesn’t mean she’d stay at the top forever. Her demons could come back to haunt her, while there’s also the possibility that she could be challenged by a new upstart – in fact, this is even hinted at in the limited series when she has a very close match with a young player at a tournament.

There’s also the possibility that we could learn even more about Beth’s troubled childhood, or that we could further explore one of the many impressive supporting characters.

It’s worth noting, by the way, that a follow up almost certainly wouldn’t go against the spirit of Tevis’ work – the novelist spoke of the possibility of writing a second novel about Beth Harmon, but he died before he had the chance, and so continuing the story is certainly an option.

The Queen’s Gambit season 2 cast

Well, we certainly couldn’t imagine the series without Anya-Taylor Joy in the lead role, so any second season would be sure to feature her once again.

We’d also hope to see some more of supporting players such as Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Harry Melling and Moses Ingram, but season one stars Bill Camp and Marielle Heller would be unlikely to feature given their characters both pass away during the events of the Limited Series.

Of course this is all speculative at this stage – a new series has not been announced and is still relatively unlikely, but we’ll let you know if anything changes on that front.

The Queen’s Gambit season 2 trailer

With no second season announced yet, there’s nothing to report in the way of a trailer yet – and likely won’t be for quite some time even in the event of the show being renewed.

That said, should anything change we’ll post it here – fingers crossed something transpires.

Advertisement

The Queen’s Gambit is currently streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide