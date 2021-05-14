Invincible season 2 release date: Latest news on Amazon’s violent superhero series

Amazon Prime Video is quickly establishing itself as the place to be for fans of edgy superhero stories, reeling in audiences with both The Boys and brand new animated series Invincible.

The latter is based on a comic book by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and follows teenager Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) as he inherits incredible superhuman abilities from his father, Omni-Man (JK Simmons).

The series premiere left jaws on the floor as the Superman-esque figure brutally slaughtered the original Guardians of the Globe, making it very clear he isn’t a noble hero as his son had always thought.

Over the course of the first season, we gradually learned what drove Omni-Man to commit his unspeakable crimes, culminating in an action-packed finale that left the future of the series wide open.

If you’re itching for more, then you’ve come to the right place. RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the information we have so far on Invincible season two – read on for details.

When is Invincible season 2’s release date?

There’s no confirmed release date for Invincible season two just yet, but fans can rest assured that more episodes are definitely on the way.

On the day of the season one finale, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that Invincible had been renewed for a second and third season on the streaming service.

Kirkman celebrated the news with star Steven Yeun in a video shared to social media – watch below:

Hey @InvincibleHQ fans! @steveyeun & I have some potentially exciting news to share about season 2 and… pic.twitter.com/1rgEQCTwxR — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) April 29, 2021

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” said creator Robert Kirkman. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory [Walker] and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series.

“We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

Most streaming shows follow a roughly annual release pattern, so RadioTimes.com predicts we will see Invincible season two sometime in spring 2022.

Invincible season 2 cast: Who is returning?

The main Invincible voice cast – Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and JK Simmons (Palm Springs) – are all expected to reprise their roles for the second season.

They will be joined by a large (and star-studded) supporting cast that includes the likes of Gillian Jacobs (Community), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Walton Goggins (Justified) and Jason Mantzoukas (The Good Place).

The first season saw the original Guardians of the Globe viciously murdered by Omni-Man and, although The Immortal (Ross Marquand) made a brief return for the finale, it seems the rest are likely to stay dead – despite featuring big names like Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery) and Lennie James (Save Me).

Invincible season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for Invincible season two just yet, but we’ll update this page when the first footage is released.

Invincible season 2 spoilers

The first season of Invincible ended with Mark Grayson and his unhinged alien father having a brutal duel, which very nearly cost the teenage superhero his life.

Just as Omni-Man was about to strike the fatal blow, he remembered the happy memories that his son had given him over the years and found himself unable to do it.

Omni-Man flew off to whereabouts unknown but will almost certainly be back in season two, as we now know that a Viltrumite invasion force is on its way to an Earth weakened by the loss of its strongest heroes.

In addition to this existential threat, the season one finale saw a montage of other foes that Mark will need to contend with in future episodes – from sinister mob bosses to creepy mind-controlling aliens.

If you want to get an insight into where this story will go next, check out Robert Kirkman’s Invincible comic books which provide the inspiration for the show.

