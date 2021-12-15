Best movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch now
A Hard Day's Night
- Musical
- Comedy
- 1964
- Richard Lester
- 84 mins
- PG
Summary:
Musical comedy starring the Beatles in their movie debut. John, Paul, George and Ringo set off for London, where they are due to take part in a live TV show. But the antics of Paul's mischievous grandfather throw the performance into jeopardy. Includes the classic songs A Hard Day's Night, Tell Me Why, I Should Have Known Better, She Loves You, This Boy, Can't Buy Me Love, I Wanna Be Your Man and All My Loving.How to watch
Why watch A Hard Day's Night?:
More than 50 years after they split, The Beatles are firmly back in the spotlight right now following the release of Peter Jackson's acclaimed three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which chronicles the Fab Four as they wrote, rehearsed and recorded their album Let It Be.
And if you enjoyed that, you could do a lot worse than giving their 1964 film A Hard Day's Night a try. Filmed and released at the height of Beatlemania, this classic comedy was the band's film debut, and follows them as they travel from Liverpool to London to perform various concerts – only for things to go awry when Ringo goes missing.
Packed with all sorts of hilarious antics – including the presence of a fictional, troublemaking version of Paul's grandfather – and some of The Beatles' most popular hits from the era, such as the title track, Can't Buy Me Love and She Loves You, this is a hugely entertaining film and is rightly regarded as one of the finest jukebox musicals of all time. – Patrick Cremona
The Green Knight
- Action
- Drama
- 2021
- David Lowery
- 130 mins
- 15
Summary:
A fantasy retelling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.How to watch
Why watch The Green Knight?:
Dev Patel leads the cast of this acclaimed indie film, which is based on a 14th-century poem about Sir Gawain, nephew of the legendary King Arthur. While steeped in folklore, viewers should be warned that this isn't an action flick in the vein of Guy Ritchie's Legend of the Sword, but rather a more slow-paced and thoughtful drama which occasionally veers into completely surreal territory.
When the monstrous Green Knight appears before Arthur's court one day with an intriguing challenge. He offers any knight the chance to strike him with his axe, but only on the condition that he may return their blow one year later. Gawain jumps at an opportunity to prove himself, chopping off the mysterious creature's head, but not anticipating that it would survive the attack and go laughing into the night. The following year, he goes on a journey to find the Green Knight and settle their debt.
The Green Knight comes courtesy of director David Lowery, whose measured approach to the source material creates some truly atmospheric scenes, while the addition of Daniel Hart's haunting score often drives the tension to new heights. Patel gives an excellent performance in the lead role, portraying an unlikely hero who is flawed yet utterly compelling, with memorable supporting roles going to Barry Keoghan (Eternals), Joel Edgerton (The Underground Railroad), and Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider). – David Craig
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- Drama
- Comedy
- 2021
- Jonathan Butterell
- 115 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield, England who wants to be a drag queen.How to watch
Why watching Everybody's Talking about Jamie?:
Amazon Prime Video bagged the exclusive rights to this film adaptation of the popular stage musical of the same name, which follows a 16-year-old boy who overcomes his bullies at school by forging a new identity as a drag queen. With the performative art being more popular than ever right now thanks to the likes of RuPaul, this is a story that's sure to resonate with many viewers – and remarkably, it's based on true events (see BBC Three documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16).
This incarnation features a different cast to the stage production, with newcomer Max Harwood taking the highly sought after title role and earning critical acclaim for his performance. The supporting cast includes familiar faces Sarah Lancashire, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar and Richard E Grant, while West End star Layton Williams and the real Jamie himself pop up in cameo appearances (so keep your eyes peeled).
Some critics took issue with the film's somewhat sugar-coated plot, as there's little in the way of tension over whether Jamie will achieve his dreams. However, for many viewers, I suspect that level of unbridled positivity and celebration is exactly what they're looking for. Indeed, if it's feel-good viewing your after, Jamie's uplifting story should have no trouble putting a smile on your face. – David Craig
Palm Springs
- Comedy
- Fantasy
- 2020
- Max Barbakow
- 90 mins
- 15
Summary:
Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over again.How to watch
Why watch Palm Springs?:
Remarkable romcoms have become a rare commodity in the streaming era, with few modern movies managing to stand out in the endless sea of generic, paint-by-numbers “chick-flicks” regularly churned out by the countless platforms we subscribe to. Thankfully, Palm Springs – the sci-fi romcom starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti – swooped in last year to save the day, giving the genre a much-needed shot of adrenaline.
Best described as Groundhog Day meets Four Weddings and a Funeral, Palm Springs follows Sarah (Milioti), an apathetic maid-of-honour just trying to get through her sister’s California wedding when she finds herself trapped in a time loop with charming, care-free wedding guest Nyles (Samberg) and the pair are forced to relive the same day over-and-over again.
A fast-paced, hugely funny and refreshing take on the time loop concept, Palm Springs features stunning performances from Milioti and Samberg, an outstanding supporting cast made up of JK Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes and Peter Gallagher, and surprisingly twists that will have you returning for multiple viewings. - Lauren Morris
Sound of Metal
- Drama
- Music
- 2019
- Darius Marder
- 101 mins
- 15
Summary:
A heavy-metal drummer's life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.How to watch
Why watch Sound of Metal?:
Riz Ahmed spent eight months of his life preparing for the lead role in this film, learning to play the drums and communicate in sign language. And it shows. Ahmed plays a punk metal drummer, Ruben living the dream – he’s out on the road with his girlfriend, Lou (Olivia Cooke) playing gigs and feeding off the adrenaline. They have music and each other, nothing else is required.
But he’s catapulted into a nightmare when he wakes up and discovers his hearing is rapidly declining as a result of a ruptured ear drum. Concerned the crisis will throw him back into his old patterns of drug abuse, Lou sends him to a deaf-friendly commune, where he must learn to accept his new life. The question is, can he ever lean into his new existence, or will he always pine for the way things were?
This unusually spiritual, soul-searching film was 13 years in the making, earned six Oscar nominations and was clearly a labour of love for everyone involved. If the test of a good movie is whether you’re still thinking about it a week later, The Sound of Metal passes with flying colours. And the central performance by Ahmed is just spell-binding. - Emma Bullimore
The Mauritanian
- Drama
- Thriller
- 2020
- Kevin Macdonald
- 129 mins
- 15
Summary:
Mohamedou Ould Slahi fights for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years.How to watch
Why watch The Mauritanian?:
It may have been a year without big blockbuster screenings and red carpet premieres, but that hasn’t stopped Golden Globe-winning films, like Kevin Macdonald’s The Mauritanian, from reaching would-be cinema-goers at home. Based on the true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, this legal drama stars The Serpent’s Tahar Rahim as Slahi, a Mauritanian engineer who was detained without charge or trial by the US government at Guantanamo Bay for 14 years, during which time he was subjected to horrific torture techniques.
Featuring a heart-breaking and captivating performance from Rahim, The Mauritanian follows Slahi as he’s finally helped by pro-bono lawyers Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) who fight for years to get him the trial he deserves whilst dealing with redacted government documents, uncooperative officials and a passionate military prosecutor played by Benedict Cumberbatch. An enlightening watch, The Mauritanian tells Slahi’s remarkable and tragic story, shining a light on the cruelty of the CIA’s “enhanced interrogation techniques” after 9/11 with a terrific turn from the award-winning Foster. - Lauren Morris
Parasite
- Drama
- Thriller
- 2019
- Bong Joon-ho
- 132 mins
- 15
Summary:
Drama starring Song Kang-ho and Lee Sun-kyun. The Kim family live hand-to-mouth on the edges of Seoul, until under-qualified son Ki-woo hustles his way into a job as a private tutor for the wealthy but gullible Parks. His parents and sister then devise an audacious con that results in the whole family being employed in the Park household. The Kims settle into their newly comfortable lifestyle, but an unexpected visitor threatens to disrupt everything.How to watch
Why watch Parasite?:
The first non-English language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars, South Korean black comedy Parasite re-wrote the record books when it was released in 2019. But beyond the awards glory (the movie ended up winning four Academy Awards, two BAFTAs and a Golden Globe), this is just a thoroughly entertaining watch. You’ll quickly settle into the subtitles as you learn about a struggling family of four – two parents and two twenty-something children – living in cramped conditions in the city.
One by one, they hustle their way into well-paid jobs with the unsuspecting Parks family, pretending to be qualified as an English tutor, an art therapist, a chauffeur and a housekeeper. It’s all harmless enough to start with, and they settle into their new way of life, pulling the wool over their employers’ eyes. But the caper soon turns into a dark, unsettling tale, as unexpected twists force the masquerading family to take drastic action – your heart will be in your mouth before the final credits roll. - Emma Bullimore
I Care a Lot
- Comedy
- Crime/detective
- 2020
- J Blakeson
- 118 mins
- 15
Summary:
A crooked legal guardian who drains the savings of her elderly wards meets her match when a woman she tries to swindle turns out to be more than she first appears.How to watch
Why watch I Care a Lot?:
If you enjoyed Rosamund Pike’s blood-curdling turn in Gone Girl, you’ll love her performance in this fast-paced thriller, which earned the British actress a Golden Globe earlier this year. Pike plays ruthless Marla Grayson, a woman appointed by the courts to act as the legal guardian of elderly people who need assistance to take care of themselves. The problem is, the people she chooses are absolutely fine – the only thing they have to be scared of is Grayson, who steals their money, puts them in a home and exploits them for her own purposes. But one day she picks the wrong elderly woman.
Her son is a gangster (played by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage) and he’ll do whatever it takes to make sure his mum is OK. Cue a cat and mouse game, where both players will stop at nothing to get what they want. Impossible to predict and dealing with unsettling subject matter, I Care a Lot is a film that will get your heart pumping and keep you guessing until the very end. Refreshingly original and brought to life by brilliant performances, it’s real gem that you should add to your watchlist immediately. - Emma Bullimore
Us
- Thriller
- Sci-fi
- 2019
- Jordan Peele
- 111 mins
- 15
Summary:
In 1986, young Adelaide goes on holiday with her parents to Santa Cruz. During a trip to the circus, she encounters a terrifying presence in a hall of mirrors. Years later, with a family of her own, their world is turned upside when Adelaide's past comes back to haunt her. Jordan Peele's horror thriller, starring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss.How to watch
Why watch Us?:
Jordan Peele had already announced himself as a vital new directorial voice with his sublime debut Get Out, and he delivered another brilliant slice of social satire inflected horror with this hugely entertaining 2019 film.The film centres on a family who, while trying to enjoy a relaxing holiday, are suddenly faced with a terrifying and unusual threat: a gang of red jumpsuit wearing, scissor wielding doppelgangers who seem intent on murdering them at any cost. It soon transpires that they are not alone – everyone in the nearby vicinity is being similarly haunted by these figures, who announce themselves as The Tethered.
In the ensuing drama, there are some brilliant action sequences, perfect needle drops and some moments of wonderfully dark humour, not to mention a few twists and turns along the way. The performances are great all around, but it's Lupita Nyong'o who steals the show with a breathtaking dual role – how she wasn’t at least Oscar nominated for this we’ll never know. - Patrick Cremona
Suicide Squad
- Action
- Drama
- 2016
- David Ayer
- 117 mins
- 15
Summary:
Following the death of Superman, intelligence officer Amanda Waller convinces Washington DC officials to let her assemble Task Force X, a team of lethal criminals. Deadshot, Harley Quinn and Killer Croc are among those strong-armed into a deadly mission involving an archaeologist possessed by a demonic witch. Fantasy adventure based on the DC Comics, starring Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared LetoHow to watch
Why watch Suicide Squad?:
It may not have the highest reviews, but there’s something ultimately very fun and weirdly charming about David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. A group of criminal misfits are tasked with saving the world following the death of Superman. If they succeed, their prison sentences will be shortened, but if not, they will die. Their mission is to defeat Enchantress (played by Cara Delevingne), but it won’t be easy, as she’s a powerful witch with powers beyond belief. Culturally, Suicide Squad proved to be enormous as it introduced us to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn whose beloved character launched a thousand Halloween costumes.
The film might not have the strongest plot and some criticism was levelled at the bafflingly short amount of time Jared Leto’s much-hyped Joker appeared in the film, but the cast are electric and the soundtrack is certainly very catchy. It is also the first film in the DCEU to ever win an Academy Award (Best Make-up and Hairstyling). Plus, it’s worth catching up on Suicide Squad before watching the beloved Harley spin-off Birds of Prey and upcoming sequel The Suicide Squad, due later this year. - Helen Daly
Molly's Game
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
- 2017
- Aaron Sorkin
- 134 mins
- 15
Summary:
Drama based on a true story starring Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba and Kevin Costner. Following a career-ending injury, skier Molly Bloom makes ends meet as a waitress. However, after discovering the world of high-stakes poker, she builds her own gambling empire, which makes her rich - and attracts a major federal investigation.How to watch
Why watch Molly's Game?:
Based on an incredible true story, Molly's Game is a 2017 film that sees Jessica Chastain in the role of Los Angeles poker queen Molly Bloom. A former skier who becomes the leader of a regular high-rolling poker game, Molly is an engaging and charismatic character who comes up against the dark underbelly of Hollywood. One of the most memorable characters is Michael Cera's Player X, a badly behaved composite character that is based on several real-life movie stars who played in Molly's game. Idris Elba, Kevin Costner and Chris O'Dowd also appear, making this a highly star-studded affair.
With a typically tight script from Aaron Sorkin (who also makes his directorial debut behind the camera), Molly's Game is a film that ticks along at pace and packs in a lot of tension. As well as offering a unique perspective on the lives of mega-star millionaires, Molly's Game also veers into crime drama territory as the FBI become increasingly interested in Molly. Chastain earned a Golden Globe for her performance in the title role, which mixes charisma and chaos wonderfully well. Sorkin's script was also much-touted on the awards circuit, picking up nominations at the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. - Rob Leane
The Notebook
- Drama
- Romance
- 2003
- Nick Cassavetes
- 118 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Romantic drama starring Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner and Gena Rowlands. The story of an ill-fated teenage romance helps an old man to bring the love of his life back from the shadowlands of dementia.How to watch
Why watch The Notebook?:
Arguably one of the most romantic love stories of all time, The Notebook is a film everyone truly must see. Based on a novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams play lovers Noah and Allie who are simply meant to be together, but the course of true love never did run smoothly. Although at the time of release the film garnered mixed reviews, The Notebook has gone on to achieve cult status, propelling Gosling and McAdams into the stars we know today.
The lead actors really do make the film. At times the story does hit highs and lows, but McAdams and Gosling always carry the script with delicacy. The ending will no doubt break your heart, making the whole film worth sticking with – just make sure you’re loaded up with tissues because we guarantee you’ll need them. - Helen Daly
Joker
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 2019
- Todd Phillips
- 116 mins
- 15
Summary:
In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime - a path that brings him face to face with his alter-ego - the Joker. Director Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed drama, starring an Oscar-winning Joaquin Phoenix, alongside Robert De Niro and Zazie BeetzHow to watch
Why watch Joker?:
If you thought that Zack Snyder's Justice League was dark, wait until you get a load of Joker. The film that won Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar in 2020 and received 11 other nominations from the Academy, Joker is pretty much as well-respected as a comic-book movie can get. Heavily inspired by Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, Joker puts a serious spin on DC Comics' Clown Prince of Crime, imagining Batman's nemesis as a down-and-out comedian with mental health struggles who is trapped in an uncaring society.
Although it stands up remarkably well as a serious film in its own right, Joker is also an interesting proposition for superhero-loving moviegoers. With a young Bruce Wayne, his doom parents and Alfred the butler all making appearances, it almost feels like the prelude to a Batman film we'll never get to see. Robert DeNiro, Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron round out the cast, with director Todd Phillips working from a screenplay by Scott Silver to deliver a comic-book movie like no other. And to be honest, we may never see its like again. It's well worth checking out this film, if you haven't already, just to see an altogether different take on the DC universe. - Rob Leane
Kong: Skull Island
- Action
- Fantasy
- 2017
- Jordan Vogt-Roberts
- 118 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Fantasy adventure starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson. A group of scientists and mercenaries are sent to a newly discovered Pacific island to investigate its unusual fauna. When their convoy is destroyed, the team faces a battle for survival against Skull Island's monstrous inhabitants - among them a certain giant ape.How to watch
Why watch Kong: Skull Island?:
Of all the instalments in Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse franchise, this is by far the most fun – an Apocalypse Now inspired adventure with a brilliant Vietnam War soundtrack and some wildly entertaining death scenes.
At the centre of the plot is Samuel L Jackson as Packard, a US Army colonel just about to leave Vietnam, who is encouraged to go on one final mission: a top secret journey to the mysterious island which houses the famed giant primate. Naturally the local creatures aren’t the most welcoming to Packard and his crew, and they face a tough time before they even find Kong himself – resulting in an enjoyably thrilling, if not exactly envelope pushing, experience for viewers.
The film’s best moments come after the introduction of John C Reilly as a seemingly crazed army veteran who has come to love Kong and his life on the island – lending the film a little more heart than your average monster flick. - Patrick Cremona