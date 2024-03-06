Since the release of Lee’s novel back in 2017, fans have been speculating that the character of Campbell is based on Harry Styles and, while the plot does seem like it could be inspired by Styles’s relationship with Olivia Wilde, the book actually came out three years before they began their Don’t Worry Darling dalliance.

Lee did previously say that a video she saw of the singer sparked the initial idea for the novel, but clarified that the book was never supposed to be about Harry.

Instead, she told Vogue that the novel is "supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality… at the point that society traditionally writes them off".

So, who's set to star in the movie and when is it coming out? Read on for everything you need to know.

The film is set to land on Prime Video on Thursday 2nd May 2024, it has been confirmed.

Filming on the project began in October 2022.

The Idea of You cast: Who stars in the film alongside Nicholas Galitzine?

Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed. Apple

Hollywood royalty Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada, The Princess Diaries) will lead the cast of the film alongside Hollywood’s newest heartthrob, Nicholas Galitzine, who is currently appearing in new Sky Drama Mary & George.

Prior to Mary & George, the actor appeared in romcom Red, White & Royal Blue as Prince Henry, a key member of the British royal family who embarks upon a romance with the son of America's first female president.

He also recently appeared as jock Jeff in Ayo Edebiri's comedy Bottoms, while other credits include 2019 Netflix supernatural horror Chambers, The Craft's 2020 sequel, 2021's Cinderella starring Camila Cabello and Netflix 2022 musical romance Purple Hearts.

We also know that Ella Rubin (Masters of the Air) will play Sophie's teenage daughter, but the rest of the cast is yet to be announced and fans will have to stay tuned for further details.

The Idea of You plot: Is the film faithful to the book?

While fans will have to wait for the movie's release to notice any minor changes to the source material, it looks like the film will remain largely faithful to the original story in the book.

The film's official synopsis reads: "When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark."

It continues: "As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for."

Meanwhile, the book description reads: “The last thing Solène expects is to make a connection with one of the members of the world-famous August Moon… That he is all of twenty years old further complicates things.”

Is there a trailer for The Idea of You?

Not yet, but the first trailer is expected to land on Wednesday 6th March.

Watch this space!

The Idea of You will be released on Prime Video on Thursday 2nd May. Visit our Film hub for more new and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

