Described as a "historical psychodrama", the series follows Mary as she figures out that she can use her son George to seduce the king – but the decision has knock-on consequences for their own familial relationship.

According to the synopsis: "George must prove to himself that he can be defined by more than just his beauty. He must make his mark on history, no matter the consequences."

As well as Moore leading the cast as Mary, the rest of the ensemble includes the likes of Nicola Walker (Unforgotten), Niamh Algar (Malpractice) and Trine Dyrholm (Queen of Hearts), to name a few.

Read on for everything you need to know about Mary & George, including when it's coming to screens.

It's been confirmed that Mary & George will be coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW on Tuesday 5th March.

All seven episodes will be available to watch from that date, meaning that viewers won't have to wait for episodes to land weekly.

The show will air on Sky Atlantic here in the UK, as well as in Ireland, DACH and Italy.

Mary & George cast

Tony Curran as King James, Laurie Davidson as Earl Somerset and Trine Dyrholm as Queen Anne in Mary & George. Sky

The cast of Mary & George would be nothing without some stellar leads as the titular characters, and from the looks of the trailer, both Moore and Galitzine are mesmerising as the mistrustful pair.

News of Moore's casting in the Jacobean drama was announced back in October 2022, with her role in Mary & George only her second TV role after Apple TV+'s Lisey's Story.

Other cast members that viewers will recognise are Shameless's Sean Gilder, Black Mirror's Samuel Blenkin and Masters of the Air's Adrian Rawlins, as well as many more.

The full confirmed cast list for Mary & George is as follows:

Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham

Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham

Tony Curran as King James VI of Scotland and I of England

Laurie Davidson as Robert Carr, 1st Earl of Somerset

Trine Dyrholm as Queen Anne

Tom Victor as John Villers, 1st Viscount Purbeck

Amelia Gething as Frances Coke, Viscountess Purbeck

Sean Gilder as Sir Thomas Compton

Jacob McCarthy as Christopher 'Kit' Villers, 1st Earl of Anglese

Alice Grant as Susan Villers, aka Susan Feilding, Countess of Denbigh

Niamh Algar as Sandie

Nicola Walker as Elizabeth Hatton

Samuel Blenkin as King Charles I

Mirren Mack as Katherine Villiers, Duchess of Buckingham

Rina Mahoney as Laura Ashcattle

Adrian Rawlins as Sir Edward Coke

Simon Russell Beale as Sir George Villiers

What is Mary & George about?

Mary & George. Sky

Based on a true story, the new series will explore the historical romance between George and the king after George is prompted by his mother to pursue a relationship to help the social mobility of their family.

The extent of the sexual nature of the relationship between George and the king has been disputed over the years, but the king is noted as speaking to his Privy Council in 1917 and saying of George: "I love the Earl of Buckingham more than anyone else."

But the show will focus on both George and his mother Mary as they plot their rise to the top of English society at a time when they were on the cusp of losing traction.

The official synopsis for Mary & George reads: "Always the smartest person in the room, Mary was never able to realise her full potential - until she spots an opportunity to take advantage of the king’s voracious appetite for fine wine, fine company and fine men.

"George, naïvely beautiful and charismatic, is thrust into the spotlight as his mother masterminds their pursuit of the king. Through audacious scheming and seduction, Mary and George claw their way to the centre of Court to become the most powerful family in England.

"But as George grows in power, his relationship with his mother will be pushed to the very limits. George must prove to himself that he can be defined by more than just his beauty. He must make his mark on history, no matter the consequences."

Is there a trailer for Mary & George?

There certainly is – and it's gloriously dramatic. The video starts with Mary observing her life, commenting on the fact she doesn't own her own home, her children are unwed and they have nothing.

But it's not long before Mary hatches a plan for George to woo the king, and when the pair meet for the first time, it's clear there's a palpable spark in the air. "I have the power, I have the king, I have England," George says.

Soon, tensions rise and feuds ensue as George becomes the apple of the king's eye, but where does that leave Mary? Watch the trailer for yourself below.

Mary & George comes to Sky Atlantic and NOW on Tuesday 5th March.

