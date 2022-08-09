First off, why try Apple TV+ ? Mainly because there is some great content on offer. Highlights include award-winning sitcom Ted Lasso , which follows a US coach of the same name trying to make his way in the Premier League with fictional AFC Richmond, despite having no experience coaching 'soccer'. It's laugh-a-minute stuff and Jason Sudeikis shines as Lasso.

Apple TV+ is fast becoming one of the best streaming services out there. The US tech giant is offering a huge array of original drama, comedy and more on its entertainment platform, and here's how you can try it all for free.

Want something a little more serious? Ben Stiller's brooding thriller Severance stars Adam Scott and is well worth trying out. As is Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman as the boss of 'Slough House' — a fictional section of MI5 to which failed agents are sent. Oldman's band of misfits and let-downs exist in a cynical purgatory on the fringes of the secret services but, of course, they're soon called into action and given a chance to redeem themselves.

For more on Slow Horses, check out the exclusive RadioTimes.com interview with Mick Herron, author of the book behind the show. Or read on for our guide to bagging an Apple TV+ free trial.

For more on Apple TV+, here's how to get Apple TV+ on your smart TV.

How to get an Apple TV+ free trial in the UK

So, how can you see all these great shows for free in the UK? Thankfully it's pretty simple.

If you actually subscribe to Apple TV+ then it's a month-by-month payment with no long-term contract, so you won't have to worry about getting tied into any lengthy payment plans. There's no need to rush to pay though, as several free trials are currently available.

The only crucial requirements for a UK viewer to get the free trial are that they've not had one with the service before and they have an internet connection.

Get Apple TV+ seven-day free trial

This is the shortest, simplest option. Sign up using the link below and you'll be able to bag seven days viewing for free as long as you've not had a trial before.

After that, you'll be automatically charged £4.99 per month unless you cancel.

Get Apple TV+ seven-day free trial

Get Apple TV+ one month free trial

If you want a slightly longer trial, you can do so via the Apple One trial period. This bundles together TV+ with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+ for £14.95 per month.

You can get the whole bundle for free and trying it out will automatically cancel any overlapping subscriptions to individual Apple services you have, so you don't end up paying for anything twice. Check out the link below to try Apple One.

Get Apple One's one-month free trial

Get Apple TV+ three month free trial

If you've bought a new Apple device, you could get three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Set up your new device and log in with your Apple ID. Then, once you've opened the relevant app you'll be presented with options to begin a free trial. Simple!

