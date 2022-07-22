Unlike other streaming services, such as NOW, Apple exclusively houses original videos, for example, series like Severance, Slow Horses , The Morning Show, and The Undoing. We remember watching snippets of the first episode of The Undoing on Gogglebox , which stars Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman as a married couple, and we were immediately hooked.

Despite being a latecomer to the streaming service wars, Apple TV+ is now one of the frontrunners. Perhaps it’s because of its affordability; at £4.99 per month, it’s significantly cheaper than competitors Amazon Prime Video (£7.99 a month) and Netflix (£10.99 a month), or maybe it’s down to its eclectic collection of original content.

Don’t be mistaken into thinking Apple TV+ is just for series, though, there are also movies like Greyhound, Hala, and The Banker. There are some huge projects in the pipeline, too, like Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro; Dolly starring Florence Pugh as a robot who kills her ‘owner’; and spy thriller Argylle with Dua Lipa in the supporting cast. All of these upcoming movies are based on books, which is exciting.

That’s not all, there’s an array of docuseries like Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, The Year Earth Changed, and Flee.

If you’re reading this article, you probably already know how great the content is as you have Apple TV+ and are wanting to know how to watch it on your smart TV. If you don’t subscribe to Apple TV+, what are you waiting for? There’s a ton of great stuff, plus there’s a 7-day free trial, too.

Here’s how you can watch Apple TV+ through your telly.

How to watch Apple TV+ on the TV screen

Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in Argylle Apple

Now that you’ve heard about the amazing content Apple TV+ has to offer, you want to be able to watch it, right? Apple TV+ is compatible with smart TVs, streaming devices like Fire TV Sticks, and gaming consoles, all you have to do is download the Apple TV app to start streaming.

Go to your chosen device’s app store, then search and download the Apple TV app. Open the app and follow the instructions on the screen to complete the set-up process. If you aren’t signed in with your Apple ID, you’ll need to open the app and head over to Settings > Accounts, then choose a ‘sign-in’ option.

No smart TV? No problem! If you'd like to turn your regular television into a smart one, you should consider purchasing an Apple TV 4K box to allow your screen to display internet content like Apple TV+.

Buy the Apple TV 4K box from £169 at Apple

What’s the difference between Apple TV+ and Apple TV?

The Apple TV app is a one-stop shop for accessing all of your previously purchased or rented TV shows and movies, as well as signing up to Apple TV channels like Disney Plus and Paramount Plus.

In comparison, Apple TV+ is the streaming platform where you watch all those original TV series and films, such as Ted Lasso, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Trying, that we told you about earlier.

You access Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, as there is no separate Apple TV+ app.

