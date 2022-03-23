Slow Horses is based on the novel of the same name by Mick Herron, which is part of the author's Slough House series. It tells the story of a team of British intelligence agents who have all committed career-ending mistakes, and subsequently work in a dumping ground department of MI5 called Slough House.

Apple TV+ continues to bulk up its slate of original dramas and coming soon is another new series with an all-star cast.

The series is said to be "darkly funny" and stars Gary Oldman as the department's leader, Jackson Lamb, alongside a stacked cast including Olivia Cooke, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden and Jonathan Pryce.

The six-part first season will be releasing on the streamer soon, and it seems there's potential for more from the Slough House team on the way.

Read on for everything you need to know about Slow Horses.

Slow Horses release date

The first two episodes of Slow Horses will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday 1st April 2022. Further episodes will then be released weekly on Friday's, with the season finale set to drop on 29th April.

Slow Horses cast

Olivia Cooke and Jack Lowden in Slow Horses Apple TV+

The Slow Horses cast is stacked to the rafters with award-winning stars and up and coming talent. Heading up the group is Gary Oldman (The Dark Knight trilogy, Mank) as Jackson Lamb, the leader of Slough House who is described as "brilliant but irascible".

Oldman is joined by Kristin Scott Thomas (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Mission Impossible) as Diana Taverner, Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones) as David Cartwright, Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One, Sound of Metal) as Sidney “Sid” Baker and Jack Lowden (Dunkirk, Fighting with My Family) as River Cartwright.

The series is directed by James Hawes (Doctor Who, Black Mirror) and written by Will Smith (The Thick of It, Veep).

What is Slow Horses based on?

Slow Horses is based on the first in the Slough House series of books, written by Mick Herron. The series so far has seven entries, with an eighth, Bad Actors, set to be released in May.

In a brand-new exclusive featurette for RadioTimes.com, Scott Thomas called the series "Behind the mirror [of] James Bond. It's the sort of stuff you'd rather not look at."

When the show was first announced Deadline reported that production company See-Saw Films planned to shoot a second season, based on the second novel in the series Dead Lions, back-to-back with the first. We have yet to hear anything further on these additional episodes but will keep this page updated with any news.

Slow Horses trailer

You can watch the trailer for Slow Horses right now below.

The first two episodes of Slow Horses start streaming on Apple TV Plus on 1st April 2022, with new episodes following weekly.