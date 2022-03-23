The series follows a team of British intelligence agents working in a 'dumping ground' department of MI5 – Slough House – with each arriving after jeopardising their careers.

Gary Oldman and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas star in upcoming Apple TV Plus spy drama Slow Horses – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a brand new featurette with both actors discussing the series.

In a sit-down conversation, Oldman describes the series as the anti-Bond, with Slow Horses showing the grittier "other side of James Bond".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Slow Horses is not casinos, champagne and Aston Martins. It's such the other side of James Bond, isn't it?" he says in the featurette.

Scott Thomas responds: "Totally. Behind the mirror [of] James Bond. It's the sort of stuff you'd rather not look at."

"It really has [its] tongue in its cheek, wouldn't you say?" Oldman adds.

In the show, Scott Thomas plays the "tough cookie" Diana Taverner, while Oldman plays leader of the group Jackson Lamb, who is brilliant but difficult to work with.

Speaking to Scott Thomas about her on-screen character in the series, Oldman says: "If you don't take this too personally, you're very good at playing a tough..."

"Tough cookie," Scott Thomas says.

Advertisement

Comparing acting with Oldman to a game of tennis, she says: "It always feel like a relief when you've got a scene with Gary. I mean they were great to act. They [Jackson and Diana] bicker, they're almost like old lovers... They've learnt to live together. It's fun to do."