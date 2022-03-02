Gary Oldman stars in trailer for Apple spy drama Slow Horses

Based on the first novel in the Jackson Lamb series by author Mick Herron, Slow Horses revolves around a team of dysfunctional British intelligence agents who end up at Slough House, an address where disgraced and fallen spies are sent to rot after each makes a career-ending error.

Apple TV+ has unveiled an intriguing trailer for the upcoming spy drama Slow Horses – which stars Oscar-winner Gary Oldman.

The jam-packed trailer introduces us to the slow horses and its brilliant but irascible leader Jackson Lamb (Oldman).

“I know it’s not easy being banished from MI5 to my department”, he tells his team. “But that’s on you. Only screw-ups get sent to Slough House.”

The clip also gives us a first look at the most bitter among the slow horses, River Cartwright (Dunkirk star Jack Lowden) who decides to try and redeem his career and reputation when a young man is abducted.

In the tense trailer, Cartwright avoids Lamb’s warning to leave the case to “the real agents” and sets out to solve the mystery himself.

The clip closes with Lamb vowing to protect his flock at all costs, declaring: “they’re a bunch of absolute losers. But they’re my losers”

The cast for the series also includes Academy Award nominees Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) as David Cartwright and Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour) as Diana Taverner, alongside Sound of Metal's Olivia Cooke as Sidney “Sid” Baker.

Back in February, Apple TV+ revealed some first-look images of the show, showing Oldman, Thomas and Cooke in character.

The six-part drama will drop its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, 1st April, with further episodes landing weekly at the rate of one per week.

The drama is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and has been adapted for TV by Will Smith (Veep).

