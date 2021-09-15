How much is Apple TV+ in the UK? Cost, monthly subscription and how to get it

Apple TV+ launched back in November 2019 with a rather star-studded line-up, with names such as Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa and Oprah Winfrey headlining their launch line-up.

After a couple of years on the market the streaming service now has quite a variety of shows receiving positive buzz from audiences and critics alike, including the Emmy-nominated Ted Lasso, David Attenborough documentary The Year Earth Changed, timely drama The Morning Show and musical comedy Schmigadoon!

With so many streaming services around, the cost of keeping up with all the latest and greatest shows quickly adds up – though Apple TV+ is one option that might not break the bank.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Apple TV+ cost monthly, yearly and how to get a few months free.

How much is Apple TV+ in the UK?

An Apple TV+ subscription costs £4.99 a month in the UK.

This makes it one of the cheapest streaming services around, with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video starting at £5.99 a month for a basic subscription.

Apple TV+ is also one of the few streamers to still offer a free trial – you can try the service’s entire library without charge for seven days, while the first episode of many of its shows are available to watch for free even without a trial.

However, there are also several offers allowing you to get an extended free trial of Apple TV+:

New users can get a month free as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.

subscription bundle. A three-month free trial is also available for those who purchase an Apple device , so long as you redeem the offer within 90 days.

, so long as you redeem the offer within 90 days. A six-month free trial is available to PS5 owners who download the Apple TV+ app to their console and sign in before 22nd July 2022.

owners who download the Apple TV+ app to their console and sign in before 22nd July 2022. Additionally, those on the Apple Music Student Plan can now get Apple TV+ included for free for up to four years.

How much is a year of Apple TV+?

Though it is not well advertised, an annual subscription to Apple TV+ is available for £49.99 a year (a saving of £9.89).

Strangely however the annual subscription does not seem to be an option when you sign up – the annual plan can only be selected in the settings after subscribing to the monthly plan.

Is Apple TV+ free with Amazon Prime?

Sadly not – while Amazon Prime includes many perks and services, Apple TV+ is not one of them. Instead, Prime includes the retailer’s own streaming service: Amazon Prime Video.

However, Apple do seem to be replicating Amazon’s subscription bundle model, as Apple TV+ is available with several of the technology giant’s other services for a discounted price as part of Apple One. Apple One includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud – along with optional extras of News+ and Fitness+ – in one monthly payment starting from £14.95.

The one service that does offer Apple TV+ free however is the Apple Music Student Plan, which is available to university students for up to four years at £4.99.

How to watch Apple TV+ on your TV

There are several ways how you can watch Apple TV+ on your TV. To watch Apple TV+ you’ll need the free Apple TV app – which is available on several smart TVs, but also several devices that can plug into your TV.

The easiest way to watch Apple TV+ is to download the Apple TV app directly to your television, with select smart TVs from Samsung, LG or Sony all supporting the app. To see if your television is compatible check the apps section of your smart TV, or search the TV’s app store for Apple TV+.

However, if your TV does not support Apple TV+ there are still several ways to watch the streaming service on the big screen – the most obvious method being streaming sticks such as Roku or Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which plug into your TV and allow you to access apps on your display.

Confusingly Apple also offers their own streaming stick called the Apple TV, though this device does fittingly support the Apple TV+ streaming service.

The app is also now available on Playstation and Xbox – including next-generation consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, as well as older devices such as the PS4 and Xbox One.

Alternatively, Apple TV+ can be watched without a TV – the service is available on web browsers, while the Apple TV app comes preloaded on iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Apple TV+ shows can also be downloaded to watch offline.

