How to watch The Year Earth Changed: David Attenborough narrates Apple TV+ documentary

When the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world in 2020, governments advised everyone to stay at home to contain the virus, and people’s lives changed dramatically.

The global lockdown didn’t just change us, however, it also changed nature, as city streets became deserted, cruise ships ceased sailing across oceans and wildlife ventured into places they had never been seen before.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, The Year Earth Changed is a documentary featuring exclusive footage from around the world that shows how nature adapted and bounced back as human behaviour changed over the year.

How to watch The Year Earth Changed

To celebrate Earth Day 2021, The Year Earth Changed will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, 16th April.

What is The Year Earth Changed about?

If you are looking for an inspiring and uplifting documentary set during the pandemic, this is it, as The Year Earth Changed highlights some of the more positive stories from around the world about the effects of a global lockdown.

From whales being seen to communicate in a way that had never been heard before, to capybaras wandering the South American suburbs, or the Himalayas being visible for the first time due to a lack of pollution, the one hour film showcases nature and the world around us as we have never quite seen it before.

It also shows that, with a few changes such as reducing cruise ship traffic or closing beaches for a few days each year, we have the ability to learn to coexist with nature and protect wildlife in the future.

What has David Attenborough said about The Year Earth Changed?

A love letter to the world during lockdown, the documentary is also inspiration for change.

“During this most difficult year, many people have reappraised the value and beauty of the natural world and taken great comfort from it,” says Attenborough. “But the lockdown also created a unique experiment that has thrown light on the impact we have on the natural world. The stories of how wildlife have responded have shown that making even small changes to what we do can make a big difference.”

Is there a trailer for The Year Earth Changed?

There is a trailer for the documentary, which you can watch here:

The Year Earth Changed comes to Apple TV+ on Friday, 16th April.